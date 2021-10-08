Tickets for next year’s performances, advance reservations, dates, locations and support acts





Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a series of dates in England next summer as part of their world stadium tour.

This is the band’s first performance in the UK since December 2016 and their first performance with guitarist John Frusciante since his return two years ago since the 2007 Leeds/Reading Festival.

Known for tracks such as Under Bridge, By The Way, and Give It Away, the California-based quartet band is one of the largest rock bands, selling over 70 million records worldwide.

The European portion of the tour runs from early June to mid-July next year, and has everything you need to know about how to watch a British show.

When is the UK date for the Red Hot Chili Peppers tour?

The Chili’s are performing three times in the UK, starting on Wednesday 22 June at Old Trafford, Manchester, the Emirates.

They then play at London Stadium on Saturday 25th June, perform at Dublin Malay Park on Wednesday 29th June and wrap up their tour at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow on Friday 1st July.

Thundercat will support the band on all four shows as A$AP Rocky joins Manchester and Andreson. Paak & The Free Nationals have three other gigs.

People like St Vincent, The Strokes and Beck are among the activities supporting the American show following their European tour.

The band welcomed guitarist John Frusciante back in 2019 (Photo: Getty Images) Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets and pre-sale

You can buy tickets to Live Nation’s three UK shows here, and the general sale opens Friday 15th October at 10am.

Live Nation pre-sale starts at 10am on Thursday, October 14th, and you can register here.

If you pre-order the band’s next album, which is scheduled to be released in 2022, additional pre-sale will start at 10:00 am on Friday, October 8.

Tickets to the Dublin Show can be purchased from Ticketmaster here.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 European Tour Schedule Saturday, June 4th: Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla, A$AP Rocky and Thundercat, Spain Tuesday, June 7: Barcelona, ​​Spain (Estadi Olimpic) A$AP Rocky and Thundercat June Friday 10th: A$AP Rocky and Thundercat in Goffertpark, Netherlands Wednesday 15th June: A$AP Rocky and Thundercat at Puskas Stadium, Hungary Saturday 18th June: Firenze Rocks, Italy 22nd June Wednesday: Manchester (Emirate) Old Trafford, England) A$AP Rocky and Thundercat Saturday 25 June: London, England (London Stadium) Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat Wednesday 29 June: Anderson, Dublin, Ireland (Malay Park) .Paak & The Free Nationals and ThundercatFriday 1 July: Glasgow, UK Anderson with .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat Sunday 3 July: Rock Werchter, Belgium Tuesday 5 July: Cologne, Germany (RheinEnergieStadium) A$AP Friday, July 8 with Rocky and Thundercat: Paris, France (Stade de France) Tuesday, July 12 with Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat: Hamburg, Germany (Volksparkstadion) A$AP With Rocky and Thundercat

