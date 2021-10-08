father who fled Afghanistan sues US to find young sons





SAN DIEGO The Afghan was attending a conference in California as part of his work for a US government-funded project in Afghanistan when the Taliban sent a written death threat to his home, forcing him to make a heartbreaking decision: he didn’t want to go back to his wife and two young sons and instead seek asylum and try to get them to the United States.

Two years later Mohammad said he regretted leaving them and wished he had never worked for the US government given the price he paid.

While Mohammad was trying to get visas for his family, his wife collapsed in 2020 and died of a heart attack as the Taliban threatened them. Mohammad, who lives in California, has since struggled to find his sons, who are now 9 and 11, and move from house to house, living in hiding with their grandmother and uncle, he said. He asked that only his first name be used to protect them.

On Thursday, the International Refugee Assistance Project, whose attorneys work on its behalf, filed a lawsuit in federal court in San Francisco against Secretary of State Antony Blinken, alleging that the administration breached its legal obligations under of the Afghan Allied Protection Act to help his family despite working for the US government during the 20-year war there.

The only thing I want is just a hug from my kids, Mohammad said.

Mohammad said he repeatedly asked the US government for help. He contacted the State Department in August after bullets ripped through the house where his sons were hiding before the Taliban took control of the country. He demanded that his children be evacuated as the US military flew one of the largest airlifts in history, but they were left behind.

A State Department spokesperson said in an email to The Associated Press that he was not commenting on the pending litigation.

Mohammad communicates with his sons on a daily basis either by calls or by SMS.

Her youngest collapsed crying, asking, daddy, will they kill me?

What can I say ? Mohamed asks.

He sent another letter to the State Department on September 9 asking for his sons to be granted humanitarian parole, but again he said he had received no response. He also contacted his California lawmakers.

Mohammad was approved for a special immigrant visa in January and applied the following month for his sons, asking that their visa applications be expedited as they are in imminent danger. Their requests are still pending.

The lawsuit says removing her children from Afghanistan, where they are in daily danger, and reuniting them with their only remaining parent is essential to their survival and well-being.

At this point, the government has known since at least mid-August that these children are alone and in grave danger, and they have taken no action to protect them, said lawyer Alexandra Zaretsky of the International Refugee Assistance Project. , based in New York.

Zaretsky said Mohammad is one of the thousands of Afghans who worked for the US government in Afghanistan and were forced to leave close family members behind in order to find safety. Many are still struggling to be reunited with them. The administration has not provided any figures on the number of special immigrant visa applicants and their family members are still stranded in Afghanistan a month after the United States withdrew their troops, and it has not yet taken substantial steps to protect them, according to the lawsuit.

Mohammad said he wanted his sons to know that her work promoting women’s rights in Afghanistan for a program funded by the U.S. government was worth it, even though many of those advances could fade under the new Taliban government.

He said he also wanted them to see because of my loyal service in USA they are lucky enough to come to a good country like USA where your future is guaranteed and they can get a good education and other rights that human beings should have.

He tries to encourage them not to give up, even if he loses faith in his words.

I give them hope every time I talk to them, but I also think, But is it possible? Will they ever be reunited with me here? he said.

This story has been updated to correct the last name of the US Secretary of State. He’s Antony Blinken, not Bilken.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jonesborosun.com/dad-who-fled-afghanistan-sues-us-to-reunite-with-young-sons/article_692c4514-c8a5-5c21-a745-bb25b987c682.html

