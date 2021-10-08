US rights groups call for a stop to deportations of asylum seekers | Migration news





Washington, DC U.S. migration advocates urge an international human rights commission to demand that the Biden administration end the use of Title 42, a public health directive that allows the United States to ” immediately expel most migrants who arrive at their borders.

Yale Law School’s Lowenstein Project on Thursday submitted an emergency request (PDF) to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), a branch of the Organization of American States tasked with defending the rights of man in the Americas.

The request for provisional measures was filed on behalf of 31 asylum seekers who had been deported from the United States or had not attempted to enter the country, due to Title 42, a policy which the petitioners say , exposes asylum seekers to serious and urgent risks. threats.

The rights groups named in the petition, which include Haitian Bridge Alliance, Human Rights First and Al Otro Lado, are calling for migrants to be allowed to seek asylum in the United States and for the policy to be repealed.

What the Commission was urging to do is ask the United States government to stop this process, to stop banning the entry of these people and others, former President James Cavallaro told reporters on Thursday. of the IACHR and petitioner.

Cavallaro added that Title 42, under which most migrants cannot make asylum claims in the United States, puts people at serious and urgent risk to their lives, well-being. [and] to their physical integrity.

Haitian migrants and asylum seekers returned to their countries of origin from the United States and Mexico [Mexicos National Institute of Immigration/Handout via Reuters]

Pressure on Biden

According to the IACHR website, a precautionary measure is a protective mechanism by which the commission asks a state to protect one or more people who are in a serious and urgent situation against irreparable harm.

The petition adds further pressure on the administration of Joe Biden, which has struggled to cope with an increase in the number of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border after fleeing poverty, violence and disasters brought on by the climate change in their country of origin.

Title 42 was first invoked in March 2020 by former President Donald Trump, whose administration pursued tough, anti-immigration policies, to allow U.S. immigration officials to quickly deport applicants to asylum arriving at the US-Mexico border.

The measure cites the need to protect the country from the spread of COVID-19, but rights groups said it was a pretext to prevent asylum seekers from entering and they called on several occasions the Biden administration to revoke it. Yet while Biden exempted children traveling alone from Title 42 deletions, he kept the policy in place.

The IACHR petition nonetheless came amid various attempts to end the use of Title 42.

In a recent case, rights groups said the rule should not apply to families with children. Although a court ruled in their favor on September 16, the Biden administration appealed the decision and a federal appeals court judge on September 30 said the administration could continue to deport the families.

Tami Goodlette, director of litigation at the Center for Education and Legal Services for Refugees and Immigrants (RAICES), one of the IACHR’s petitioners, said the Biden administration is fighting to keep a rule in place which violates international and US laws.

The Biden administration is acting in horrible ways to reject our laws, reject international standards and kick people out of our country and prevent people from seeking asylum, Goodlette said.

I am scared

Asylum seekers from El Salvador, Ghana, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria and Yemen are listed in Thursday’s petition.

One of them said that while she wanted to seek asylum in the United States, she feared what might happen at the border. I fear that if we make it to a port of entry or even cross the border, we will immediately be deported and killed, the woman, identified only by the initials TBC, said during the call with reporters on Thursday.

The 22-year-old, who is gay, said she fled Jamaica in August with her partner, a 23-year-old identified as SAF, who is also on the petition, after being the victim of threats and violence related to his sexual orientation.

Since then, the couple have been staying at a shelter in the Mexican border town of Tijuana, awaiting the possibility of seeking asylum in the United States. We are also not safe here in Mexico and we are stranded here. We face discrimination in Mexico and fear violence both because of our skin color and because we are lesbians, TBC said.

Joe Biden’s administration exempted children traveling without a parent or guardian from Title 42 evictions [Daniel Becerril/Reuters]

Title 42 evictions

The petition also came after desperate scenes along the US-Mexico border and subsequent deportations of thousands of Haitian migrants and asylum seekers drew widespread criticism.

Last month, nearly 15,000 Haitian migrants, including many children, camped under a bridge in Texas hoping to seek asylum, after crossing the Rio Grande River from Mexico.

The United States responded by rapidly detaining and deporting thousands of people to their Title 42 crisis-affected home countries, while thousands more, fearing deportation, returned to Mexico. Rights organizations that monitor deportation flights say the United States has deported more than 7,000 Haitians on 70 flights since September 19.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Mexico deported 129 Haitians to the capital Port-au-Prince, the second such theft. A week ago, Mexican authorities expelled 70 Haitians, including children, in an operation called voluntary return.

A video posted on social media Wednesday night appeared to show a man jumping down the stairs to the flight to Port-au-Prince, before being pursued by Mexican authorities. Does the Mexican government call voluntary returns? Jose Miguel Vivanco, director of the Americas division of Human Rights Watch, asked on Twitter.

In this video, a man jumps down the stairs and runs across the tarmac, pursued by Mexican immigration officials, as he flees from the plane that will send him back to Haiti.

Does the Mexican government call “voluntary” returns?

(video via @polotuits) https://t.co/qOyam0Kvja pic.twitter.com/DK1Wvg78rb

Jos Miguel Vivanco (@JMVivancoHRW) October 7, 2021

