New movie release urges public to vaccinate against flu and COVID-19





A new campaign, supported by charities and healthcare organizations, encourages those who qualify to get critical protection ahead of winter with free flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster vaccine.

After the government kicks off the biggest flu program in history in 2021/22 and the COVID-19 booster campaign is well underway to protect as many lives as possible.

A new study shows that adults are underestimating the combined threat of COVID-19 and the flu this winter.

Those who qualify for a free flu vaccine and a COVID-19 booster jab are urging them to book an appointment as soon as possible in a new movie campaign that kicks off today. [Friday 8 October] It aims to help people give themselves and their loved ones the best possible protection this winter.

The new movie sees media medics Dr Amir Khan, Dr Dawn Harper and Dr Karan Ranj explain why it is more important than ever to get people vaccinated for the winter as soon as possible this fall. Both viruses have the potential to cause serious illness and require hospitalization.

The campaign began as a new study published today suggests that adults in the UK are seriously underestimating the combined threat of COVID-19 and the flu this winter.

As COVID-19 cases continue or increase this winter, the flu could spike significantly. This is because cold weather favoring transmission, darker nights meaning increased social contact in poorly ventilated rooms, and lower circulating levels from last winter were expected to reduce immunity to flu.

A recent survey soliciting input from 3,000 participants found that nearly one-third (32%) were unaware that the flu and COVID-19 could spread at the same time, and more than a quarter (26%) found that the flu could be fatal. were unaware that there is, and more than half (55%) underestimated the number of people who die from the flu in the UK on average per year (about 11,000 people).

Even those classified as high-risk for COVID-19 had low awareness of possible risks. Nearly a quarter (24%) of the population over the age of 50 (24%) and 29% of people with long-term health conditions (COVID-19 booster priority group and flu vaccine-eligible group) can cycle with flu and COVID-19 simultaneously. Even more than a third (37%) of pregnant women eligible for the free flu vaccine were unaware that getting the COVID-19 vaccine could still catch the flu.

Minister of Health and Social Affairs Sajid Javid said:

This year we will be launching the largest flu vaccine program in history, with the launch of a new COVID-19 booster vaccine. Both help relieve pressure on the NHS while providing important protection not only for yourself but also for your loved ones.

The COVID-19 vaccine program is a fantastic example of how a successful vaccine program can save about 130,000 lives. It is important to continue the remarkable progress of making sure all eligible people get flu and COVID-19 booster shots as soon as they are invited.

The study specifically revealed some misconceptions about the flu, with about 1 in 10 (9%) saying they think a COVID-19 vaccination can prevent the flu. More than 1 in 10 (13%) also believed that the flu was a disease of the past, and 1 in 5 (20%) were unaware or not convinced that the flu is transmitted by coughing, sneezing and infection. . Lives on hands and surfaces similar to COVID-19.

Vice Chancellor Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said:

Last year, not many people got the flu due to COVID-19 restrictions, so we don’t have as many natural immunity as usual in our community. We’re going to see a flu epidemic this winter. It can be higher than usual, which is a serious public health concern.

COVID-19 will still cycle and sadly some increase is possible as more people mix indoors. For the first time, we will have COVID-19 and the flu coexist. We must take this seriously and when the phone calls, get an annual flu shot and a COVID-19 booster to defend ourselves and the NHS.

Both of these viruses are serious. Both can spread easily and cause hospitalization, and both can be fatal. It is important that people get vaccinated as soon as possible.

UK Health Security Agency CEO Dr Jenny Harries said:

We are going through a difficult winter, but if we qualify, we can help ourselves and those around us by getting a COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine.

Getting vaccinated against both viruses will not only help protect us and our loved ones, it will also help protect the NHS from potential strain this winter.

People are now able to socialize with more people with far fewer restrictions than last year, and vaccines offer important protections to the public by protecting individuals and those around them.

To date, the COVID-19 vaccine has saved about 131,300 lives and prevented up to 24.3 million infections. The flu vaccine and the COVID-19 booster vaccine provide the best protection against these life-threatening viruses.

Despite low awareness of the threat of flu and COVID-19 this winter, survey results show that 8 out of 10 (83%) double-vaccinated people say they will get a booster vaccine for COVID-19, level of vaccine confidence This is still found to be high. If proposed, two-thirds (66%) of adults in the UK would get a flu shot.

After restrictions to protect the public from COVID-19 were put in place last Christmas, the main incentives listed in the new survey included the desire to be with their family this Christmas this year, with two in five (41%) citing this. I picked To get a booster vaccine for COVID-19 and nearly a quarter (24%) of the flu.

NHS Immunization Program Director Dr. Nikki Kanani said:

The largest and most successful NHS COVID-19 vaccine program in NHS history has saved millions of people and saved nearly 130,000 lives.

Both the flu and COVID-19 are taking lives, and as the threat of two deadly viruses increases this winter, it’s even more important that people continue to maintain good habits like washing their hands regularly.

The important thing is that the book on the booster is safe and effective when everyone who is eligible gets the flu vaccine and is invited as soon as possible, and it’s the best thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones this winter.

Dr Amir Khan, NHS physician and regular ITVs This Morning regular, said:

We are well aware of the threat of COVID-19 by now, but we cannot forget the flu, which can be deadly. Both viruses have the potential to cause serious illness and hospitalization this winter.

Luckily, we know that getting vaccinated against both viruses is the best protection, and it’s free for those who qualify.

Age UK’s Charity Director Caroline Abrahams said:

This year, it is more important than ever to accept the offer of flu shots and COVID-19 boosters. Both diseases can be devastating to older people, but getting vaccinated will help you and those around you stay safe and healthy during the coming winter.

I’ve been really lucky to live in a time and country where these potentially lifesaving safeguards are available. When these safeguards arrive, don’t miss out on your chance to benefit.

Those eligible to receive the COVID-19 booster vaccine should make an appointment as soon as they are invited, and approximately 30 million people are eligible to receive the COVID-19 booster vaccine.

People who are eligible for the free flu vaccine should come out to get it as soon as possible. Last year, free flu vaccine was provided to 30 million people, and this year, the program is once again expanded to more than 35 million people who are eligible.

To check eligibility for flu vaccines and COVID-19 booster vaccines, or to find services, visit here.

Eligible people can make an appointment for a flu shot at a GP clinic or local pharmacy. Pregnant women can request a free flu shot from their local gynecologist.

The campaign is also supported by a coalition of major charitable and medical professional organizations including the Royal College of General Practitioners, Royal College of Midwives, Asthma UK, The British Lung Foundation and the Royal Pharmaceutical Society.

Note to editors

The campaign video can be viewed here

The NHS is urging people who qualify for the free flu vaccine to make an appointment as soon as possible this fall before the flu pandemic.

For the COVID-19 booster, when it’s your turn, you invite people in and you don’t have to do anything in the meantime.

The public can check if they are eligible for a free flu or COVID-19 booster vaccine here.

Opinium conducted an online survey of 3,000 nationally represented adults in the UK from 10-14 September 2021, commissioned by the Cabinet Office.

Twenty percent were unaware that the flu is transmitted by bacteria from coughing and sneezing and can live on hands and surfaces for up to 24 hours.

13% say the flu is a disease of the past and not as threatening as it is today – 8% don’t know, 79% lie

9% say COVID-19 vaccination will protect you from the flu 12% don’t know 81% say False

14% say there will be no flu this fall/winter due to past closures – 65% false, 21% don’t know

13% say the flu is no longer a fatal respiratory disease – 13% don’t know 75% lie

83% said they are likely to provide an additional vaccine against COVID-19, 5% are unlikely or unlikely or likely 9%, and 3% are unaware.

66% say they are likely to get the flu vaccine 17% unlikely, 13% unlikely or unlikely, 4% don’t know

50 and older (target group for both flu and COVID-19 boosters)

37% are unaware that the flu can pose a personal threat to their health this fall and winter.

11% are unaware that the COVID-19 vaccine will not protect them from the flu.

24% are unaware that COVID-19 and the flu can spread at the same time.

People with long-term health conditions (target group for both flu and COVID-19 boosters) * 29% are unaware that COVID-19 and flu can coexist.

Pregnant women (for those who are vaccinated against the flu)

26% thought it wouldn’t be fashionable this fall and winter (18% don’t know).

34% were not aware that it could pose a health threat.

37% were not aware that the COVID-19 vaccine does not protect against the flu.

Additional Resources

Modeling suggests that influenza and RSV hospital admissions and deaths could double this winter, consistent with increases in COVID-19 infections and the long-term consequences associated with them (Academy of Medical Sciences, July 2021)

The number of people reporting a fever or cough concurrently with circulating rhinovirus and RSV has also increased over the past six weeks, according to the Weekly Flu and COVID-19 Surveillance Report.

According to the Weekly Covid-19 Surveillance report, Week 39, the COVID-19 vaccine so far has saved about 131,300 lives and prevented up to 24.3 million infections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-film-launched-urging-public-to-get-flu-and-covid-19-vaccines The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos