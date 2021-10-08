US accuses former Taliban commander of killing US soldiers in 2008





October 7 (Reuters) – A former Taliban commander already detained in the United States has been charged with murder and terrorism-related offenses in the death of three US soldiers and an Afghan interpreter and the downing of a US helicopter in Afghanistan in 2008, New York federal prosecutors said Thursday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan said Haji Najibullah was indicted in a 13-count indictment that was unsealed by a federal court. He was previously indicted for the kidnapping of an American journalist in 2008 and the new indictment replaces the previous one and includes charges related to that incident, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Najibullah was at the time the Taliban commander in Afghanistan’s Wardak province, on the border with the capital Kabul.

He was charged in connection with an attack by Taliban fighters under his command on a US military convoy with automatic weapons, rocket-propelled grenades and other explosives, prosecutors said. The attack killed U.S. Army First Class Sergeants Matthew Hilton and Joseph McKay, Sergeant Mark Palmateer and their Afghan interpreter, they said.

Najibullah was also indicted in connection with an attack by fighters under his command using rocket-propelled grenades that downed a US military helicopter, prosecutors said. They said no troops died in the attack.

A statement from prosecutors said Najibullah was charged with murdering U.S. nationals, providing material support for acts of terrorism resulting in death, hostage-taking, kidnappings and other charges. The statement said the charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The indictment did not name the reporter, but a law enforcement official familiar with the case told Reuters after the previous indictment that the case involved David Rohde, a former New York Times and Reuters correspondent who was kidnapped by the Taliban in 2008. Rohde, a Pulitzer Prize winner who is now with the New Yorker, escaped in June 2009.

Najibullah pleaded not guilty last November in Manhattan federal court after the previous indictment. Najibullah was arrested and transferred from Ukraine to the United States. Prosecutors said he remains in federal custody.

