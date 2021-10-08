What’s the next step for US trade with China?





For months, the American business community and those working in the field of foreign policy have been waiting for the Joe Biden administration’s review of American trade policy towards China. On Monday, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai presented the results of the government audit in a highly anticipated speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Has the administration signaled a new approach to trade with China?

More of our experts

Instead of presenting an entirely new vision for meeting the challenge posed by China, Tai indicated that the Biden administration largely intended to continue the trade policies developed by the administration of President Donald Trumps. Tariffs covering more than two-thirds of Chinese exports to the United States will remain in place, although there will be a revised process to exclude certain goods from tariffs. (Hundreds of product exclusions granted during the previous administration have expired.) The Biden administration will also use the Phase 1 trade agreement between the United States and China, which was negotiated by the administration. Trump, as a starting point for future conversations the administration says it plans to have with Beijing soon.

Safer:

China

To exchange

United States

World Trade Organization (WTO)

In her speech, Tai highlighted the downsides of trading with China, highlighting what she described as a hollowed out steel industry and the decline in solar panel manufacturing in the United States. She argued that existing tools such as the World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute settlement system have failed to address the fundamental challenges presented by China’s increasingly focus on economic model. State. Yet Tai has disowned notions of China’s decoupling, saying instead that the administration hopes to rebalance US-China economic relations and that its aim is not to fuel trade tensions with Beijing.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before a US Senate panel in April 2021. Sarah Silbiger / Pool via Reuters

In terms of policy, the most notable deviation from Trump’s approach has been the emphasis on dealing with Chinese subsidies and overcapacity, an issue the Trump administration has acknowledged but failed to do. addressed in its phase one agreement. The focus on subsidies indicates that the Biden administration will place concerns about China’s non-market business practices at the heart of its trade policy.

What tools can the Biden administration use to address its concerns with China?

Tai stressed the importance of investing in American workers, infrastructure, and research and development programs, arguing that such investments will allow the United States to negotiate from a position of strength.

More of our experts

The world this week

A weekly digest of the latest CFR news on the week’s biggest foreign policy stories, with briefs, opinions and explanations. Every Friday.

Tai also indicated a strong interest in working with allies, especially the European Union (EU), to address mutual concerns over China’s unfair trade practices. Administrations’ efforts to defuse transatlantic tensions by resolving the long-standing trade dispute over aircraft subsidies and establishing the US-EU Trade and Technology Council were presented as examples of this strategy in action.

Tai, however, provided few details on how these investments and multilateral linkages would address the core concerns of administrations. Indeed, the Trump administration was already coordinating with the EU and Japan to develop new multilateral rules for industrial subsidies. Responding to a question about the role of the WTO, Tai underscored the United States’ commitment to the organization, but also seemed to share the view of previous administrations that the WTO is an inadequate tool to respond. to US trade concerns with China. Tai said the United States needs to think outside the box.

Safer:

China

To exchange

United States

World Trade Organization (WTO)

As Tais’ speech approached, rumors swirled that the Biden administration was planning to launch a Section 301 investigation into Chinese subsidies, the same authority Trump had employed, which could lead to the ‘imposition of additional tariffs. Tai has not announced any new trade action, but has indicated that the United States is ready to deploy all tools to defend its economic interests.

What alternatives are there?

Despite Tais’ emphasis on multilateral coordination, there was little indication that the Biden administration will proactively seek to develop closer economic ties with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific or elsewhere. There is no indication that the administration will seek, for example, to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), prioritize a new trade deal with Taiwan, or expand the US digital trade deal. Japanese in a regional pact. .

Work on some of these issues is likely taking place behind the scenes, but the reluctance of administrations to show it will likely discourage U.S. Indo-Pacific partners who have seen China guiding the development of the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership, a pact. commercial joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations with Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea and petitioning to join the CPTPP.

There is also the risk that the reluctance of administrations to assume a role for the WTO in resolving some of its concerns with China will inevitably compromise the organization. This would deprive the United States of a potentially valuable forum for building a coalition of countries with common concerns that could collectively challenge many of China’s practices that are WTO-inconsistent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cfr.org/in-brief/whats-next-us-trade-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos