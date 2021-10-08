UK Red List Countries: Removed 47 from Travel List for Major Stages





The government has dramatically reduced travel redlists by removing 47 countries, including popular vacation destinations like South Africa, Brazil and Mexico.

People arriving from these destinations will no longer have to spend 11 nights in quarantine hotels at a cost of 2,285 for solo travelers.

Transport Minister Grant Shops said the measures announced on Thursday afternoon, effective at 4 a.m. on Monday, are an important step forward for the UK travel industry and travelers.

Shapps said: As the half-term and winter suns round the corner, we’re making it easier for families and loved ones to reunite by significantly reducing the number of red-listed destinations, in part thanks to increased vaccination efforts in the surrounding area. making it possible for you to do it. Earth.

Restoring people’s trust in travel is the key to rebuilding our economy and leveling our country. With fewer restrictions and more people traveling, we can all safely move forward together along the road to recovery.

Shapps also announced that the government will approve the vaccine to people arriving from an additional 37 countries and territories, including Brazil, Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, South Africa and Turkey.

This decision means that those who are fully vaccinated and those entering the UK from the region will be exempt from quarantine, pre-departure screening and testing eight days after arrival.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said, “Our strong border measures have helped safeguard the phenomenal progress of our vaccination programs, and these successes here and around the world allow us to safely open up more travel and visit friends and family abroad,” said Health Minister Sajid Javid. You can. .

The rules for travelers have changed since the green and amber lists have already been deprecated.

Now, non-Red List countries have made travel easier and cheaper for people by allowing lateral flow tests to be used on the second day of arrival as long as fully vaccinated travelers provide proof of use.

A date has not been established when fully vaccinated arrivals will be able to use the lateral flow test for Day 2 testing rather than the more expensive PCR version.

The government said the goal is to target those returning from their semi-annual vacation by the end of this month.

Travelers can send photos to ensure they have completed the side flow test.

The redlist announcement exceeds travel experts’ predictions that dozens of countries will be removed from the redlist.

54 countries are included on the Red List, covering both mainland South America and southern and eastern Africa.

The mandated administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have set their own travel rules, but reflect recent announcements in Westminster.

The news was welcomed by the travel industry.

British Airways has announced that it will resume service and increase frequency to several winter solar destinations removed from the red list, such as Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. Mexico City and Cancun, Mexico; Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The airline’s CEO, Sean Doyle, said: “At last we seem to see the light at the end of a very long tunnel.

The UK will benefit from this significant reduction in the Red List country, and now is the time to turn our attention to eradicating testing on fully vaccinated travelers so we don’t lose our place on the world stage.

A Virgin Atlantic spokeswoman said: “The significant decline in the Red List and awareness of the immunization status of more countries are another positive step for the UK to recover from the pandemic and boost international travel.”

We are ready to welcome fully vaccinated arrivals to the UK from India, South Africa and Hong Kong. However, if the full economic benefits are to be realized and the UK’s global ambitions to be met, all tests on fully vaccinated travelers in low-risk destinations must be eliminated to match Europe and the US.

Paul Charles, CEO of travel consulting firm PC Agency, said: “It’s been a long time, but I’m finally seeing the complex layers peel off.

