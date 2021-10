Dollar weak, Australian firm as sentiment picks up ahead of US jobs data

Souvenir banknotes of 100 US dollars and 50 US dollars.

Pavlo Conchar | LightRocket | Getty Images

The safe-haven dollar hovered below a one-year high against its major peers on Friday amid improving risk sentiment, as traders waited for clues on the pace of policy normalization the Federal Reserve from a closely watched monthly payroll report.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar held close to the three-week high and reached an overnight rise of 0.55% against the greenback.

Global equities rallied and bond yields climbed after U.S. Senate leaders decided to avoid a U.S. debt default, while a global easing in energy prices eased fears of latent stagflation.

“Improved risk appetite favors growth-friendly currencies, with safe-haven pairs being the worst performing,” Rodrigo Catril, senior currency strategist at the National Australia Bank in Sydney, wrote in a client note.

The Aussie has made “a decent attempt to break higher,” but the test will be whether it can stay at around $ 0.7315 after several failed attempts this year, Catril said.

The Australian currency was almost flat at $ 0.73105 from Thursday, when it hit $ 0.7324 for the first time since September 16.

The U.S. dollar currency index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six peers, was little changed at 94.202 after trading in a narrow range on Thursday, staying in view of last week’s high of 94.504, a level not seen since the end of September 2020.

The dollar edged up 0.06% to 111.69 yen, drifting towards the upper end of the week and a half’s trading range. The euro consolidated around $ 1.1555, after plunging to a 14-month low of $ 1.1529 on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve has said it will likely start cutting its monthly bond purchases as early as November and continuing interest rate hikes potentially next year, as the US central bank turns away from the pandemic crisis policies it is taking. momentum.

Friday’s data on non-farm wages should show continued improvement in the labor market, with a forecast of 500,000 jobs created in September, according to a Reuters poll. Meanwhile, the British pound was up 0.26% overnight to trade at $ 1.3617.

Comments by new Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill that inflationary pressures are turning out to be stronger than initially thought have bolstered expectations of a rate hike by February, and maybe even this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/08/forex-markets-australia-jobs-employment-usa.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos