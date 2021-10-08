The 12- to 15-year-old covid jab: How the British Isles Works | covid





As concerns grow over the slow distribution of Covid jabs to older children, we look at who is eligible and where to get vaccinated.

Which children are currently vaccinated?

Children aged 12-15 in the UK are now eligible for the covid jab. The UK’s chief medical officers made their decision after considering a range of evidence, including its impact on education.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization previously stated that while the health benefits of vaccinating this entire age group outweighed the risks, by themselves they were not sufficient to support this move. said. Then they advised to only jab at children who are at risk or living with someone at risk from the Covid-19.

Currently, healthy children aged 12 to 15 years are given one dose of the Covid Zap, but those who are susceptible to COVID-19 or living with someone who has COVID-19 are given two doses 8 weeks apart.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are approved in the UK for use in children aged 12-17 years. However, the NHS website currently suggests that Pfizer/BioNTech injections are only available to children under the age of 18.

Where are children vaccinated?

According to the NHS and the UK Health Security Agency, Covid jabs will be delivered to most children in schools during premises opening hours. Against meningitis and HPV.

A letter will be sent from the school stating when this will happen. According to NHS England, children aged 12 to 15 years with underlying medical conditions may also be vaccinated by their GPs and may be invited to book a zap.

Children who are homeschooled or who are not attending for other reasons will also have the opportunity to receive a corona jab. The NHS said it will contact parents and guardians about when and where to vaccinate.

Can I vaccinate my child at a visit center or elsewhere?

Anyone 18 years of age or older can be vaccinated at visiting centers, but not all centers offer vaccinations to people under the age of 18. The NHS website allows users to find the nearest visiting immunization center and see if they offer vaccinations. 16 years of age or older or adults only.

The website states that: If you are under the age of 16 and are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, you cannot use this offline site to get your vaccinations. Wait for the NHS to contact you.

What are the consent rules?

As with other immunizations at school, parents or guardians seek their child’s consent. However, if this is not given and the child wants to be vaccinated, the instructions say that the immunization team will determine whether the child can make an informed decision. If the child is capable of making Gillick decisions, the provider will attempt to discuss the matter with the parent or guardian, but cannot interfere if such a child wants to have a jab.

What are the benefits of being vaccinated if my child has coronavirus this semester?

Natural infections are likely to generate some immunity, and this response may be broader than that induced by vaccination alone, but few studies have investigated how high this level of natural protection is in children and may vary from person to person. The UK’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said in a speech on the Board of Education’s investigation into COVID-19 and child immunization that the level of protection could be comparable to that resulting from vaccination.

I would expect the vaccine and natural immunity to be broadly similar if you are infected. Second, since we know that older people tend to be debilitated, we assume that children will take longer to weaken than older adults. It is an assumption. Neither may be true,” he said.

However, experts say that even if a child has some natural protection, vaccination is likely to enhance this and provide better protection, as seen in adults.

The jab strengthens and extends protective immunity. The latest data suggests that adults who double jab after a natural infection have a higher level of protection, said Professor Lawrence Young of the University of Warwick.

Professor Danny Altmann of Imperial College London agreed. From an immunological standpoint, the obvious answer to the concept of getting vaccinated even if you have recently been infected would be overwhelming.

This is consistent with information from the British Society for Immunology and the UK Coronavirus Immunology Consortium. Even if you have COVID-19, it is recommended that you get the vaccine because it can boost your immunity against natural infections.

According to the guidelines, people should not attend vaccine appointments within 4 weeks of testing positive for COVID-19 or if they are self-isolating or awaiting testing for COVID-19.

According to the guidelines, people should not attend vaccine appointments within 4 weeks of testing positive for COVID-19 or if they are self-isolating or awaiting testing for COVID-19.

