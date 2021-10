Pepi doubles give US victory over Jamaica

Oct. 7 (Reuters) – A second-half brace from Ricardo Pepi helped the United States win 2-0 at home against Jamaica on Thursday to remain unbeaten in CONCACAF’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers .

After opening the squad with two draws, the United States have now won back-to-back wins, with 18-year-old Pepi becoming the youngest American to score in back-to-back World Cup qualifiers.

The victory earned the United States a share of the top spot with eight points with Mexico, who drew 1-1 with Canada at the Azteca Stadium in a moody game that was briefly interrupted in the second half when spectators started chanting homophobic slurs.

The top three of the group of eight teams automatically qualify for Qatar 2022, with the fourth ranked competing in the intercontinental qualifiers for another place.

Pepi put the United States ahead in the 49th minute in Austin, TX when he managed a superb cross from Sergino Dest. He added a second 13 minutes later, charging on a Brendan Aaronson cross and stabbing him past a dive Andre Blake for his third goal in two national team appearances.

The Mexican hosts opened the scoring in the 21st minute as Jorge Sanchez took advantage of a flaw in the Canadian defense.

Jonathan Osorio scored the tying goal in the 42nd minute, running on a ball from Alphonso Davies and clinically passing it past goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to give Canada their first goal against Mexico at Azteca since 1980.

“The positives, we take a point in a difficult place and we continue,” said Osorio.

“It’s a big goal for me and for Canada, it’s just another step in the right direction, but we know we still have a lot of work to do.

Mexico were booed off the field after a Canada-dominated half with Davies missing at close range and a Steven Vitoria header flying just past the far post.

Things took a turn for the worse in the second half with Tecatito Corona and Richie Laryea in a rally that produced yellow cards, which was quickly followed by homophobic chants that resulted in the game being stopped and a stadium warning issued.

In the other qualifiers, Honduras and Costa Rica managed a 0-0 draw at San Pedro Sula while El Salvador took all three points in a 1-0 victory over Panama thanks to a first goal. half-time for Enrico Duenas.

Canada have six points, two behind the joint leaders, while El Salvador and Panama have five points. Costa Rica and Honduras have three points and Jamaica back the group with one.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Editing by Peter Rutherford

