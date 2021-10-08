Deloitte under investigation by Essar Oil UK audit





Deloitte is under investigation for an audit of Essar Oil UK, the owner of the Stanlow refinery, which produces 16% of the fuel used on UK roads.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants in the UK and Wales, which the Financial Times complained about in August, according to the document, suggests that Deloitte should have raised concerns about Essar Oil UK’s governance structure earlier than before. Started investigating whether.

Deloitte resigned from the audit in October 2020 citing governance issues affecting Essar Oil UK’s audit strategy. I didn’t raise these concerns when I approved my company account for 18 months until September 2019, 3 months ago.

The investigation follows the latest UK audit of Deloitte, which was fined a record £15 million for serious misconduct in an audit of software group Autonomy last year.

The Big Four group, which paid an average of more than £1m to its partners last year, is subject to separate audits of UK outsourcing company Mitie Group and building materials company SIG.

ICAEW is also investigating whether Deloitte has violated a statutory deadline for publicly filing a reason for resignation at the company house. We are also investigating how the accounting group set the date when it submitted the documents about six months after resigning.

Auditors resigning for governance reasons are generally required by UK law to file a statement of reasons with the company house within 28 days. Failure to do so may be an offense under company law.

Deloitte initially submitted a statement in November 2020, but it turned out to be unacceptable and returned according to the company house’s response to the Freedom of Information request the FT saw.

A correctly submitted statement, now publicly available, was not sent to the Companies House until April 2021, nearly six months after Deloitte resigned. The filing follows reports that Essar Oil UK is in talks to secure new financing and concerns among Whitehall officials about the company’s future.

“Both corporate governance and governance frameworks need improvement,” Deloitte said in a statement. [Essar Oil UK], make sure your audit strategy is effective, especially when it comes to loans and advance payments.”

ICAEW is investigating whether the firm should have disclosed its concerns in its 2019 financial report, which the FT said in the document “may have been aware of issues affecting the effectiveness of its audit strategy.”

The ICAEW case manager said, “Given the content and timing of the resignation letter, [relative] There are several potential concerns regarding the issued audit report against the issued audit report.”

During the period between Deloitte’s resignation in October 2020 and the completion of filings in April 2021, Essar Oil UK began refinancing as the pandemic plunged fuel demand and Lloyds Banking Group shut down its lending facilities.

The delay means that potential lenders and other stakeholders such as suppliers may not have been aware of Deloitte’s statement on Essar Oil UK’s governance framework.

“There is a very good reason that the world deserves to know whether there are auditors or not for deadlines. [resigned over governance concerns affecting the audit strategy]“, said Paul Lee, Head of Stewardship and Sustainable Investment Strategy at Investment Consultant Redington.

Essar Oil UK, part of the Indian conglomerate, later agreed to a payment schedule with the HMRC, improved liquidity and governance, and said trading improved.

Because Essar is a private company, complaints go to ICAEW, not the Financial Reporting Board. According to the document by the FT, investigators have not yet decided whether to refer the matter to the ICAEW Investigation Committee, which has the power to initiate disciplinary proceedings.

ICAEW said the rule prohibits commenting on whether there is an issue under investigation unless disciplinary action is taken.

The case manager at the specialized agency said the FT in this document “will not be considered as having a reportable violation” if Deloitte’s original documentation is sent on time.

She did not mention the amount of time ICAEW considered a reasonable amount of time to properly complete the submission after the initial version was rejected by the company house.

Deloitte, who declined to comment, replaced Essar Oil UK’s auditor position with PKF Littlejohn, a midsize firm that acquired the audit of retailer Boohoo after PwC resigned last year.

Essar said: [Essar Oil UK] Clean Audit Opinion in July 2020, Independent Auditor in 2021′

The company has “taken extensive action to address governance issues raised by Deloitte for over a year, including the appointment of additional independent directors and a commitment to the Wates Corporate Governance Principles.” It is a private company, he added.

