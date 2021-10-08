Oil climbs after passage of gas, doubts over US release of reserves





Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing Oil Hub in Cushing, Oklahoma on March 24, 2016. REUTERS / Nick Oxford / File Photo

MELBOURNE, October 8 (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Friday, heading for a 4.2% gain for the week on signs that some industries have started to switch from high-priced gas to oil and on doubts that the US government would release oil from its strategic reserves for now.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 84 cents, or 1.1%, to $ 79.14 a barrel at 0122 GMT.

Brent crude futures jumped 80 cents, or 1%, to $ 82.75 a barrel.

Both contracts rose about 1.1% on Thursday as the market resumed its climb and were set to jump 4% this week.

“Oil prices rose after the US Department of Energy said it had no plans” for the time being “to tap into strategic US oil reserves to slow the rise in prices. oil prices, ”Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

However, a source from the US Department of Energy told Reuters that an article posted on social media by a Bloomberg reporter, according to which the department did not plan to tap into the SPR “yet” does not was not correct. Read more

Overall, preparation for the week was boosted by soaring gas prices encouraging a shift to oil for power generation and by some industries, as well as a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Russian-led allies, together called OPEC +, to stick to plans to add just 400,000 barrels per day of supply in November.

Analysts said soaring gas prices and the scale of the shift from gas to oil will be the key factor to watch now.

“An acceleration in the gas-to-oil transition could boost demand for crude oil used to generate electricity this winter in the northern hemisphere,” ANZ’s commodities analyst said in a note, adding that US distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, are at their peak. lowest as winter approaches since 2000.

JP Morgan analysts noted that they had not yet heard of a significant shift from gas to oil in the European power sector.

“This means that our estimate of 750,000 barrels per day of gas-to-oil switching demand under normal winter conditions could be significantly overestimated,” analysts at JP Morgan said in a note.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

