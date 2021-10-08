Royal Mail Launches Campaign to Recruit 20,000 Seasonal Workers – Recruiters across UK face battle | business news





Royal Mail has launched a campaign to hire more than 20,000 seasonal workers. It’s like the new figures show how employers are struggling to fill roles.

From late October to early January, Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide require temporary staff to sort bulk parcels, Christmas cards and letters.

It is the latest major seasonal hiring drive, following Sainsbury’s adding 22,000 temporary workers, 20,000 Amazon – John Lewis Partnership of 7,000, and Morrisons looking for 3,000 temporary workers.

But it comes at a time when labor shortages are taking a toll on the UK economy as a whole. This is despite the fact that the termination of the layoff plan will likely result in many workers finding new jobs.

Monthly figures from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and KPMG show that growing worker demand and near-record declines in candidate availability in September are driving salaries up.

The survey found that both new employee salaries and casual wages are rising at the fastest rate on record dating back 24 years.

Claire Warnes, Head of Education, Technology and Productivity at KPMG UK, said, “We have had our limitations in getting people with the right skills to work.”

“The surge in recruitment activity is also a hopeful reason, but competition is fierce.

“At the end of vacation planning, it will have to bring tens of thousands of new people to the job market, but many don’t have the proper skills to move to the most in-demand sectors.”

According to the latest official data, there were over 1 million vacancies across the economy during the summer.

The Royal Mail, which typically recruits a similar number of people each year to process higher volumes at Christmas, said it offers no additional incentives to help attract more candidates.

However, they are looking for less than 33,000 roles played during last year’s festival. It got busier as the downtown area closed and online shopping increased.

Most (17,150) of temporary roles this year are sorting postal centers in England, with 1,800 in Scotland, 650 in Wales and 500 in Northern Ireland.

Royal Mail is also seeking data entry roles for 1,500 employees, including articles from express parcel business Parcelforce Worldwide, 1,500 at its international parcel hub in Heathrow and 650 at sites across the UK.

Zareena Brown, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer, said: “Participating in the Christmas Pass is a great experience and we know it provides many opportunities for employment and engagement in the communities we serve.”

