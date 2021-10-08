UK News Summary





Cross-worn nurse claims unfair dismissal

AN NHS theater practitioner Mary Onuoha said in an employment tribunal this week that she was discriminated against by the Croydon Health Services NHS Trust because she refused to remove the gold cross hanging from her neck. Theater managers told her that the cross was a threat to her health and safety, but allowed people of other religions to wear it, she said. She was fired from the theater and resigned in 2020. Christian Law Center alleges harassment, sacrifice, direct and indirect discrimination, and constructive and unfair dismissal. Onuoha, who worked at Croydon University Hospital for 19 years, said she wore the cross with no complaints until 2015. The hospital said it was a violation of the dress code and uniform policy.

Children’s Association, Lottery Winner

The Childrens Society has received $2.5 million from the National Lottery Community Fund to support efforts to combat child exploitation. Through projects to combat exploitation, this charity works with police, social services, schools, businesses and community groups to reform the way we fight crime, sexual and labor exploitation and support young victims. Now, by 2024, we hope to help more than 250 children and more than 270 parents and carers in London, Birmingham and Greater Manchester.

Quaker Concerns About Appointment of Charity Committee

The process of appointing a new chairperson for the Charity Committee must not be politicized, warns in an open letter to Culture Minister Nadine Dorries, signed by Britain’s Quakers and other groups. The letter references comments in the Daily Telegraph written by Dorriess predecessor Oliver Dowden last month. The article complained about the worrisome trend of some charities appearing to be kidnapped by a minority of voices trying to hone their awakened credentials. He wrote: In doing so, they not only interfere with the core mission of the charity, but also waste a lot of time and money. . . Public trust depends on charities that remain true to their founding mission. The appointment of a new chairperson for the Charity Committee provides an opportunity to refocus and rebalance this focus.

Bishop Rippon urges police chief to resign

Rippon’s Bishop Dr. Helen-Ann Hartley has resigned from North Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Allott, who suggested that women act on the streets following the murder of Sarah Everard. Joined others to urge. Dr. Hartley said he was shocked and horrified by the remarks. Police Commissioner Wayne Kuzens was sentenced to life in prison in Old Bailey last week. He was arrested on false pretexts before raping and killing Everard in March. Allott said she should not have responded to the arrest. Women should, above all else, be willing to know when and when they can be arrested. He later apologized.

A memorial service for yachts crossing the bar

More than 200 members of the Royal Yachts crew and their families attended the memorial service for 41 members of the Royal Yachts Association who have died since 2020 at Portsmouth Cathedral on Saturday. -19 Pandemic, Portsmouth News report. Among those remembered were Albert Dixie Deane, founder of the Society, and the Duke of Edinburgh. Readings included naval prayers and Sir Tennyson’s poem Crossing the Bar. The Dean of Rev Anthony Cane said: This is the Cathedral of the Sea and our identity.

Chelmsford CathedralChelmsford Cathedral

Second Cathedral, Eco-Church Gold Award

CHELMSFORD Cathedral became the second cathedral in the UK after Salisbury to receive a Gold Eco-Church Award from A Rocha UK. The cathedral no longer uses disposable cups and plates, changed lighting to LED bulbs, installed motion sensors, deployed renewable electricity, and introduced pond dips, bug hotels and bird feeders. Chelmsford Parish aims to be carbon neutral by 2030. There are currently 4000 eco-churches in England and Wales.

City of London rejects plan to affect synagogue

The City of London has rejected an office block plan that threatens to darken the Bevis Marks Synagogue, the oldest synagogue in England (News, 3 September). The 48-story tower was built in 1701 and obscured the synagogue, lit in 1928 by up to 240 candles, supplemented by limited electric lighting. Listed states prohibit lighting enhancements. City councilors voted 14-7 against the plan.

ST MARYS, HOOKRain Riders: Cyclists kick off the Hook Church Big Sponsored Cycle Ride starting Saturday’s appeal for restoration and funding for St Marys, Hook, at East Riding in Yorkshire. In 2025, to commemorate the 800th anniversary of the founding of the church, fundraising is underway.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.churchtimes.co.uk/articles/2021/8-october/news/uk/uk-news-in-brief The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos