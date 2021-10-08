Motor vehicle production and construction spending to drive growth in US aluminum demand





Demand is expected to rebound 13% in 2021 after pandemic lows

CLEVELAND, Oct. 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / – US aluminum demand by volume is expected to experience average annual gains of 5.9% through 2025, according to Aluminum: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports . Gains reflect a 2020 base depressed by the pandemic; annual increases of less than 1.0% are expected between 2019 and 2025. Growth will be driven by increasing motor vehicle production, as well as higher aluminum loading rates per vehicle due to a shift preferably consumers over larger vehicles, such as SUVs and crossovers. A 1.2% annual increase in real US construction spending will support higher shipments of aluminum construction products, further boosting gains. Finally, continued economic growth will support demand and, by extension, shipments of consumer products with aluminum packaging or aluminum components. Despite these positive trends, aluminum will continue to face competition from other materials such as copper, steel, glass and plastics in each of its markets, limiting faster gains. Demand is expected to increase 13% in 2021, rebounding from the decline caused by the pandemic in 2020. However, US tariffs on imported aluminum will continue to limit gains even faster.

Aluminum production in the United States is expected to grow 2.5% per year in volume terms through 2025. Further additions will help meet growing demand in the United States. Primary aluminum producers have also started restarting unused production lines to take advantage of the favorable pricing environment provided by tariffs on aluminum imports.

This key information and more are presented in Aluminum: United States. This report forecasts the demand and production of aluminum in the United States in metric tons until 2021 and 2025. Total demand is segmented by market in terms of:

transport containers and packaging building and construction electricity other markets such as consumer durables, machinery and kitchen utensils

Total demand for nominal US dollars at the producer level is also forecast for 2021 and 2025.

Total production is segmented by type as follows:

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total output, different segments and trade are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

