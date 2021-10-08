US, Mexico negotiate new security dealExBulletin





Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, in a group photo following the inaugural meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Michael Swensen / Bloomberg via Getty Images .

Senior members of the Biden administration will meet with their Mexican counterparts in Mexico City on Friday to discuss overhauling an existing security agreement between the two countries.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will lead the high-level security talks between the two nations.

“The United States and Mexico recognize the need to tailor our bilateral security cooperation to meet the concerns and priorities of both governments,” senior administration officials told reporters on a call Thursday. . “Our security challenges are shared, as is the responsibility to solve them.”

These discussions will focus on the multibillion-dollar Merida Initiative, an agreement reached under the Obama administration in 2008.

These talks come as the United States and Mexico face a continued increase in their shared border thanks to migrants from further south to Latin America and, more recently, Haiti.

The Merida Initiative aimed to combat drug trafficking, cartels and violence on both sides of the border. But, rates of violence and murder in Mexico have only increased in recent years.

Since 2006, crime-related violence has claimed an estimated 150,000 lives. In 2016, drug-related homicides had increased by 22%, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

With that in mind, U.S. and Mexican officials say it’s time to strike a new security deal.

“After 13 years of Mérida’s initiative, we really need to review bilateral security cooperation on all the problems and concerns of our governments and our peoples,” said an administration official.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters this week: “When it comes to security there has to be a new chapter.”

What is the Mérida Initiative?

The Merida Initiative, through programs, training and funding, has sought to intensify efforts to stop the flow of arms, money and drugs across the US-Mexico border.

The two countries have attempted to strengthen and modernize border security to reduce illicit trade and illegal migration. Programs offered by the Initiative have also helped train Mexican law enforcement agencies and provided training and assistance to state attorneys general offices in the country.

Despite this, the drug trade, violence and border issues remain issues the two countries face 13 years later.

A Biden administration official told reporters: “But it was even that the scope of business is much, much narrower than the things we are looking at in the US-Mexico bicentennial for safety, public health. and safe communities, and extends to a wider area is what we are doing now is building on the work we have done in the past and bringing it into a modern era to deal with realities we face. ”

Details of what this new security deal might look like are vague ahead of Friday’s meeting.

The new security cooperation has a long name, however: the Mexican-American bicentennial framework for security, public health and safe communities.

Administration officials during the call with reporters on Thursday said the new plan “will clarify the commitment of the two countries, of course, especially the United States in this regard, to deal with the flow of arms to Mexico “.

