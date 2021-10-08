PRECIOUS – Stable gold ahead of US non-farm payroll report





* Palladium heads for first weekly win in five

* US benchmark yield peaks since June

* US nonfarm wage data due 12:30 p.m. GMT (add comment, update prices)

October 8 (Reuters) – Gold stabilized on Friday ahead of non-farm payroll data in the United States, with some analysts expecting a significant number to bolster bets on squeezing economic stimulus and triggers further declines in bullion.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $ 1,757.30 an ounce at 0657 GMT, while US gold futures were little changed at $ 1,758.20.

The fate of gold will be determined by the impression of non-farm payrolls tonight, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at OANDA, adding that some investors in Asia were buying gold. to cover the risks of an unexpected report result.

If we see a number above 500,000 gold should resume its downtrend as markets lock in and charge in December for the start of the Fed decline, Halley said.

Gold has also largely ignored a firm dollar, which generally tends to dampen the appeal of bullion among investors holding other currencies, and higher 10-year US Treasury yields.

A Reuters survey predicted that the non-farm payroll would likely have increased by 500,000 jobs in September.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reported last month that there was broad agreement among policymakers to start cutting monthly central bank asset purchases as early as November, as long as the jobs report September was decent.

The reduction in stimulus and rising interest rates increase bond yields, resulting in an increase in the opportunity costs of holding bullion that does not earn interest.

While safe-haven gold will find some support in high inflation, geopolitical tensions and increasing cases of the Delta coronavirus, factors such as the weakening of the federal government, the easing of restrictions linked to the pandemic and strong growth will cap prices, Fitch Solutions said in a note dated Oct. 7. forecast prices to average $ 1,700 next year.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $ 22.48 an ounce.

Platinum rose 0.6% to $ 984.89 and rose 1.5% for the week.

Palladium rose 0.4% to $ 1,967.42, heading for its first weekly gain in five, up more than 3%. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Arpan Varghese; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Jason Neely)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/global-precious/precious-gold-hemmed-in-narrow-range-as-investors-eye-u-s-jobs-data-idUSL1N2R404T The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos