USA vs Jamaica – Football Match Report – October 7, 2021





Ricardo Pepi scored two second-half goals to lead the United States to a 2-0 victory over Jamaica in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying in Austin, TX on Thursday night.

Walker Zimmerman, Yunus Musah and Paul Arriola had their first starts of this World Cup qualifying round and Weston McKennie has returned from a two-game suspension due to a violation of the team’s COVID rules.

The United States was at the forefront for long stretches of the first half and saw two free lane penalty calls thrown, but neither team managed to break through and the game went scoreless at the break.

Rising star Pepi gave the United States the lead early in the second half, returning home after a cross from Arriola after being played following a relentless run by Musah to carry the score at 1-0.

It was almost 2-0 for the Americans shortly after the hour when Pepi netted his second of the night, coming home from a precise Brenden Aaronson cross to give Gregg Berhalter’s side some breathing space .

“We’re all excited. We’re sitting here and we’re on the train (Pepi),” Berhalter said. “What you see and what I really like he has this instinct [to score]. It’s really hard to teach players that. “

The United States were twice baffled in the first half by Grenadian referee Reon Radix in his first qualifying game. In each case, a Jamaican denied what appeared to be an obvious scoring opportunity that could have drawn a red card, but instead issued a warning each time.

The first came just 20 seconds into the game when Paul Arriola broke free to be tackled by Kemar Lawrence. In the 34th minute, Damion Lowe fouled Aaronson three feet from the penalty area.

Pepi made his Major League Soccer debut for FC Dallas in June 2019 and decided just before qualifying began to play for the United States against Mexico. His sudden rise to the international stage sparked the interest of European clubs interested in a transfer.

“I feel like I worked just so I could be part of the team, be able to represent my country. I feel like I made a big decision and like I said when I made my decision, I was going to give my all to the team and that’s what I’m doing, “Pepi said Thursday night.

Playing without injured forwards Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, the 13th-ranked Americans won their second straight qualifying game after a two-draw opening and fell to eight points after four of CONCACAF’s 14 games.

The next stop for the United States will be an away game against Panama on October 10, before hosting Costa Rica three days later.

Information from Reuters and the Associated Press was used in this story.

