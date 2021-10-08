UK Leisure Boom Boosts by Easing Covid Restrictions from 007 to Brighton Piers | travel and leisure





As COVID-19 restrictions lifted, the suppressed public demand for entertainment has fueled a boom in leisure pursuits, movie theaters and bowling alleys hit pre-pandemic highs, and Brighton docks set record highs.

The James Bond mogul continues to lead the film’s recovery after the pandemic with Odeon, the UK’s largest chain with over 112 sites, and has sold more than a million tickets in the first week after its No Time to Dies premiere.

The film, which became the most successful film at the UK box office in just three days after the pandemic began, has the highest number of audiences since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

Pedestrians with the James Bond 007 logo pass by above the entrance to Burlington Arcade, London. Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

An important sign of encouragement for the film industry is that about half of those who saw Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007 go to the cinema for the first time since the pandemic began.

Odeon said Bond fans have so far ate about six tons of pick and mix and drank enough soft drinks to fill the tank of the Super Spy Aston Martin DB5 almost 3,000 times.

Shares of Brighton Pier owners jumped more than 16% on Friday after the company announced a significant upgrade to annual profits and earnings, thanks to a summer business boom sparked by vacationers in the UK and families looking to make money from their savings. soared. accumulated during lockdown.

Anne Ackord, CEO of Brighton Pier Group, said she was delighted to announce the new record. The last public holiday weekend this summer was the first in the dock’s history to hit over 1 million units in one week.

The group, which also owns some mini-golf courses in North Yorkshire and a Lightwater Valley theme park, said sales increased 44% over pre-COVID levels in the 13 weeks through September 26th.

The Hollywood Bowl, the UK’s largest tenpin bowling company, said its sales have increased by 29% compared to 2019 over the same period since reopening on 17 May and 30 September.

The leisure group, which owns 61 bowling alleys and three mini-golf courses, said it posted record sales of $20 million during the August vacation, up 50 percent from the same period a year ago, driven by huge repressed demand for great-value family entertainment. Corona. By the end of September, the Hollywood Bowls had annual sales of $75 million, well above the company’s previous forecast of $51 million.

Russ Mold, investment director at investment firm AJ Bell, said consumers who are lucky enough to keep a job and avoid unemployment or layoff plans want to save, go out and spend their money.

