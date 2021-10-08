Fewer school jobs, labor shortages restrict US employment in September





A sign advertising job vacancies is seen as people walk into the store in New York, New York, United States, August 6, 2021. REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz / File Photo

Non-farm payroll increases by 194,000 in September Private sector payroll increases by 317,000; government cut 123,000 Unemployment rate drops to 4.8% from 5.2% in August Average hourly wage increase of 0.6%

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8 (Reuters) – The US economy created the fewest jobs in nine months in September amid declining school hires and a labor shortage, but declining cases of COVID-19 and the end of generous unemployment benefits could boost employment gains in the coming month.

Although the Department of Labor’s closely watched employment report on Friday showed the unemployment rate falling to an 18-month low at 4.8%, this was in part due to people leaving the workforce. . With workers still scarce, wage gains accelerated.

“The problem seems to be the labor supply,” said Brad McMillan, investment manager for the Commonwealth Financial Network. “The biggest problem isn’t that growth has slowed, it’s that people are still afraid to go back to work.”

The non-farm payroll increased by 194,000 jobs last month. Data for August has been revised to show 366,000 jobs created instead of the 235,000 previously reported. Employment is 5.0 million jobs below its peak in February 2020.

Economists polled by Reuters predicted an increase in the wage bill of 500,000 jobs, with estimates ranging from 700,000 jobs to 250,000. The unemployment rate of 4.8% fell by four tenths of a percentage point, while the average hourly wage increased 0.6%.

Job gains were limited by a 161,000 drop in state and local government payrolls. Jobs in private education fell by 19,000. Most of the back-to-school hires usually take place in

September, but last month’s recruitment was weaker than usual, leading to a drop after removing seasonal fluctuations from the data.

Pandemic-related staff fluctuations in public and private education have distorted normal seasonal patterns, making it difficult to interpret the data, the government said.

Overall, the government’s payroll fell by 123,000 jobs last month. This was offset by a 317,000 increase in the private wage bill.

Employment in leisure and hospitality grew by 74,000 in

September, but restaurant and bar hires were little changed for the second consecutive month. Professional and business

the wage bill for services increased by 60,000 jobs. Retailers hired 56,000 workers, while manufacturing added 26,000 jobs.

The September jobs report is the only one available ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on November 2-3. The US central bank signaled last month that it could start cutting its monthly bond purchases as early as November.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters that “it would take a reasonably good employment report” to meet the threshold set by the central bank to scale back its massive bond purchase program.

With wages rising, September’s meager payroll gains are unlikely to deter the Fed from reducing its bond purchases.

US stocks opened higher. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were mixed.

SPEED CUT

The modest job gain could dampen expectations of a rapid acceleration in economic growth after an apparent sharp slowdown in the third quarter. The labor market and the economy remain constrained by the shortages of workers and raw materials caused by the pandemic.

The economy slowed in the third quarter in part because of the summer spike in coronavirus cases, a ebb in the flow of government pandemic relief money and scarce commodities, which hammered home sales of motor vehicles.

The Atlanta Fed estimates that gross domestic product growth slowed to an annualized rate of 1.3% during the July-September quarter. The economy grew at a pace of 6.7% in the second quarter.

But there is hope. COVID-19 infections are declining in the United States, with 100,815 new infections reported on average every day, according to a Reuters analysis of data from state and local governments, as well as health authorities.

Schools have fully reopened for in-person learning, which should allow more people, especially women, to re-enter the workforce. In the coming months, the workforce squeeze could ease after federally funded benefits expire in early September.

The expanded benefits, which offered unemployment checks to people who were not entitled to regular state unemployment benefits, were blamed by businesses and Republicans for the shortage of workers.

There was a record 10.9 million vacancies at the end of July. But many unemployed people seemed to have hidden some government money and are therefore in no rush to start looking for a job.

The labor force participation rate, or the proportion of working-age Americans who have or are looking for a job, has barely budged even as around 25 states led by Republican governors ended expanded benefits in summer.

Some economists say a significant portion of those who dropped out of the workforce have retired, thanks to a strong stock market and record hikes in house prices, which have boosted household wealth. Self-employment has also increased.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

