UK, India agree on ambitious cooperation on clean energy





UK Business and Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng met India’s Electricity and Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh today (8 October 2021) for the third UK-India Growth Energy Dialogue to discuss strengthening cooperation on accelerating the energy transition. . Global clean energy for the next decade.

Held just three weeks before the UN COP26 meeting, Mr Singh and Mr Kwarteng celebrated the cooperative progress made since the first and second rounds of talks in 2017 and 2018. The two sides highlighted the development of solar energy in India to power Indian railways and welcomed close cooperation through: The India-led International Solar Alliance aims to mobilize more than $1 trillion in investments in solar energy by 2030.

Minister Singh and UK Business Minister emphasized the importance of a strong self-renewable energy sector as a cornerstone for building a stable energy system. Decarbonization also offers great opportunities to create green jobs, advocate for gender inclusion and drive economic growth across India and the UK.

The two partners discussed opportunities for COP26 to demonstrate global leadership in clean energy, including the launch of the UK and Indian government Global Green Grids One Sun One World One Grid Initiative by UK and Indian delegations. This initiative will bring together a global coalition of central governments, financial institutions and power system operators to accelerate the construction of the new infrastructure needed to provide large scale expansion of safe, reliable and affordable electricity such as modern and flexible grids and charging. will be Point and electrical interconnects.

While solidifying their commitment to long-term cooperation, the Ministers approved ambitious initiatives for clean energy, including promoting renewable energy and storage, improving energy efficiency measures, facilitating green hydrogen production and use, and expanding the transition to electric mobility.

Their first move on this agenda is to launch a joint program on smart power, renewable energy and storage. In addition to providing a foothold in the Indian renewable energy market in sectors such as offshore wind, the program will help create digital solutions for distribution companies, improve industrial energy efficiency, and increase electric mobility in a way that maximizes business opportunities and investments. Will be.

UK Business and Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said:

As we prepare to host the UN COP26 summit next month, the UK and India today made an important step forward in explaining how this deep partnership can continue to deliver green growth to both countries based on clean energy.

Supporting the transition to clean energy is a common priority, and a new joint program on smart power, renewable energy and storage will increase investment in renewable projects while providing new advanced opportunities for both countries as we rebuild greener. It will help you create jobs.

High Commissioner Alex Ellis of India said:

Action on climate change is a central pillar of the 2030 Roadmap agreed by Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Johnson.

The Energy Dialogue today has developed a common agenda for developing clean energy to support sustainable growth in both economies.

Note to editors After signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Energy Sector Cooperation in November 2015, regular ministerial level energy dialogues began in April 2017. The Energy Dialogue is led by the BEIS Secretary of State and the Indian Minister. Electricity, Renewable Energy The first India-UK energy dialogue took place in 2017 and the second India and the United Kingdom in 2018 are working together to increase climate resilience and promote clean energy deployment. Climate is one of the pillars of the India-UK 2030 roadmap. India-UK is working to further strengthen clean energy cooperation through a new joint partnership program, the Smart Power, Renewable Energy and Storage Program, that will complement ongoing efforts to increase efficiency. At the 11th Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) between the UK and India held last month, Power Distribution, Industrial Energy Efficiency, Electric Vehicles, Solar and Offshore Wind Power and Energy Storage India’s Green Projects and Renewable Energy. These investments will support India’s 450 GW renewable energy target by 2030.

