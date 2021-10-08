US Airlines Seek Vacation Boost After Delta Variant Stops Recovery





An airliner passes the moon as it makes its final approach to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain September 12, 2019. REUTERS / Toby Melville / File Photo

BOSTON, Oct. 8 (Reuters) – U.S. airlines are considering the next holiday season and the reopening of the vital transatlantic route to regain momentum lost in the last quarter following a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

After a strong summer travel season, airlines had to temper their outlook last month for the quarter through September as the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus slowed new bookings and led to an increase in cancellations. Read more

A month later, declining COVID-19 cases raised hopes in the industry that passengers would be more confident to fly again.

Financial services firm Raymond James performed an analysis of the Transportation Security Administration’s 7-day average passenger screening data, which showed that while travel demand is still behind the peak at the end of July, it s ‘has improved from the lows in mid-September.

“Cancellations have gone down, bookings are resuming,” Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA.O) chief executive Peter Ingram told Reuters in an interview. “As we come to Thanksgiving and Christmas, we have the opportunity for a strong and solid recovery.”

Bookings have also picked up at Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), which expects demand for domestic travel to surpass 2019 levels next year. Read more

United Airlines (UAL.O) announced Thursday that it will carry out its largest domestic program since the start of the pandemic, offering more than 3,500 daily domestic flights in December – 91% of its domestic capacity compared to 2019.

“There is a lot of pent-up demand,” said chief executive Scott Kirby.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), a consortium of 290 airlines, expects North American airlines to return to profit next year ahead of their counterparts in other regions. Read more

BUSINESS TRIP

The outlook for the industry’s cash cow – business travel – remains uncertain.

Airlines for America, an industry trade group, estimates that business travel accounted for up to 50% of the airline industry’s passenger revenue before the pandemic.

The carriers were counting on reopening of offices for a revival of business travel this fall. But the Delta variant has forced many large employers to postpone their office openings until next year.

Airlines say revival is inevitable. However, there is no consensus on the timing.

United’s Kirby expects business travel to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023, but JetBlue (JBLU.O) chief executive Robin Hayes believes it could take “a few years.”

The New York-based low-cost carrier has reallocated flights from some business markets to leisure markets, Hayes said.

“We continue to believe that… the holidays will be strong,” Hayes told Reuters in an interview. “This is definitely what we are seeing in our advance reservations at the moment.”

REOPENING OF THE TRANSATLANTIC ROAD

Airlines, meanwhile, are backed by the Biden administration’s plan to reopen the United States in November to air travelers from Europe. The transatlantic route is one of the most lucrative in the world and accounted for up to 17% of passenger revenues in 2019 for the three major carriers.

All US carriers, which serve the market, have seen an increase in bookings since the White House announcement.

Kirby said United’s bookings for transatlantic flights last week were higher than the same period in 2019. Sales also jumped at Delta Air and JetBlue.

The reopening is not only an opportunity, but is also seen as a great test for the industry.

A successful reopening of the world’s largest long-haul market should set a trend for other markets to follow. However, a reimposition of restrictions if COVID-19 cases start to rise again could also slow the fragile recovery.

“Restrictions can’t start to reappear where they left off,” Hayes said. “It acts as a big drag on demand.”

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/us-airlines-look-holiday-boost-after-delta-variant-interrupts-recovery-2021-10-08/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos