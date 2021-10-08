COVID-19: Ministry of Foreign Affairs relaxes recommendations for UK travelers to 51 countries | UK News





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs lifted the travel restrictions on COVID-19 to 51 countries.

Countries where the “all but essential travel” advisory has been lifted today are former Amber List countries such as Jamaica and the Bahamas.

In the second phase, you will see 42 former red list countries dropping advisories on Monday, including South Africa, Mexico and Seychelles (scroll down for full list).

Real-time COVID updates in the UK and around the world

If this advisory is lifted, people will be able to re-purchase travel insurance for those countries, as most insurers will use it as a reference point for excluding insurance.

The move comes two days after the advisory was lifted in 32 countries, including Fiji, Malaysia and Bangladesh, as governments aim to simplify travel following the success of a vaccine rollout, a better understanding of the virus and improved public health in those destinations. It came out after. .

This advice was initially implemented due to the COVID situation in the country and is focused on people departing from the UK.

On Monday, the traffic light system related to inbound travel to the UK was removed in favor of a single red list.

Since then, the red list has shrunk to seven on Thursday and 47 countries have been removed from the red list since Monday.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

‘I want to change the travel exam to semi-annual units’

Countries where the ‘all but essential travel’ advisory was lifted today:

Bahamas, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Martinique, Palau, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Western Sahara

Countries with ‘all but essential travel’ advisories lifted on Monday:

Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Cape Verde, Chile, Democratic Republic of Congo, Costa Rica, Cuba, Eritrea, Swaziland, Ethiopia, Georgia, Guyana, Indonesia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mexico, Mongolia, Montenegro, Mozambique, Myanmar (Burma) ), Namibia, Nepal, Paraguay, Philippines, Reunion, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sudan, Suriname, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Zambia, Zimbabwe

Image: French Polynesia was one of the countries that lifted travel advisories on Wednesday.

“This update facilitates trade, tourism and the reunion of friends and family by making international travel easier,” Foreign Minister Liz Truss said.

“We’re excited that the safe reopening of travel will allow people to take personal responsibility and visit more destinations around the world.”

The government said it would not reimpose or lift this advisory in “exceptional circumstances”, such as when local health systems are overloaded by the domestic coronavirus outbreak.

Some countries will continue to advise against going there except for essential travel, but it’s probably due to other circumstances, such as instability, not Corona.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-foreign-office-relaxes-travel-advice-to-51-countries-12429163 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos