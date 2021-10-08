PRECIOUS – Gold Realizes Gains as Investors Prepare for U.S. Jobs Verdict





* Gold investors are already evaluating tapering – analyst

* US nonfarm wage data due 12:30 p.m. GMT (add comment, update prices)

October 8 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged up on Friday as the dollar eased slightly, as investors focused on US labor market data expected later today, seen as essential to the Federal Reserve’s timetable to gradually reduce monetary stimulus.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $ 1,762.49 an ounce at 11:24 a.m. GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.2% to 1,762.60 $.

The dollar eased, attracting gold for those holding other currencies.

Gold also appears to have found some support on an adviser’s comments that a default on China Evergrandes offshore bonds is imminent.

Gold trades in narrow ranges and bargain hunting shows up on declines to $ 1,750, but there is little inclination to take aggressive positions, especially with the nonfarm payroll report at. the horizon, StoneX analyst Rhona OConnell said.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said it would take another decent jobs report to kickstart the process of cutting US central bank monthly bond purchases of $ 120 billion.

If the data exceeds on the upside, gold could face a knee-jerk reaction to the downside as bond yields would likely rise, but a failure would favor gold as the word stagflation appears more and more on the radar and gold benefits from risk aversion, OConnell added.

A Reuters survey predicted that the non-farm payroll would likely have increased by 500,000 jobs in September.

However, some analysts see the outlook for gold on the downside, as the Fed could potentially raise interest rates anyway.

The reduction in stimulus and rising interest rates are pushing bond yields up, resulting in an increase in the opportunity costs of holding bullion, which earns no interest.

While safe-haven gold will find some support in high inflation, geopolitical tensions and increasing cases of the Delta coronavirus, factors such as the Fed’s cut, the easing of pandemic restrictions and strong growth will level off. prices, Fitch Solutions said in a note dated Oct. 7.

Spot silver fell 0.1% to $ 22.57 an ounce.

Platinum rose 2.6% to $ 1,004.81, and palladium gained 4% to $ 2,038.12. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bangalore; editing by Kevin Liffey)

