Supply chain crisis: PM hires former Tesco president to alleviate shortages | supply chain crisis





Former Tesco CEO Sir David Lewis will advise the UK government on supply chains to identify shortages that threaten everything from gasoline to Christmas.

Downing Street said Lewis would advise the Prime Minister on immediate improvements and necessary long-term changes to the UK’s goods supply chain, and would work with officials to quickly address urgent and short-term issues.

In a statement, Downing Street said: This includes identifying the causes of current lockdowns, preempting potential future lockouts, and advice on resolving them either through direct government action or through government-backed industry.

Lewis will also co-chair the new Supply Chain Advisory Group and will be in the Cabinet Office.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “I am delighted to have Sir David Lewis join the team as we recover from the pandemic and have been working to future-proof supply chains across the UK.”

Currently working with industry to alleviate supply challenges worldwide, Dave brings a wealth of experience that will help us continue to secure our business and supply chain.

While the coronavirus, container shipping costs and blockages of the Suez Canal have all contributed to global supply chain pressures over the past year, the problem has been particularly acute in the UK due to manpower shortages in warehousing, packaging and above all driving HGVs, exacerbated by Brexit. .

At the end of September, the tanker driver shortage culminated in chaotic lines as gasoline pumps ran out at gas stations.

The Transport Association is increasingly wary of a shortage of truck drivers, and transport minister Grant Shapps admitted last week that he was aware of the problem a decade ago.

Nevertheless, the government said on Friday that it had quickly introduced a set of measures, including streamlining the testing process for HGV drivers and introducing short-term visas for fuel drivers, food transport drivers and poultry workers.

Logistics and supply chain organizations have warned that pressure will increase ahead of Christmas due to growing consumer demand across the board and potentially turkey shortages on festive fixtures.

The gas station association may discredit government intervention after saying that the suspension of competition laws to address the fuel crisis has actually worsened fuel supply to many independent gas stations.

Lewis stepped down as Tesco’s president a year ago and earned about $30 million in salaries, bonuses and stock over six years at the supermarket.

