Scottish business to be showcased at the Global Investment Summit

Hosted by the UK Government, the Global Investment Summit will showcase some of the UK’s best innovations and green technologies ahead of COP26. Scotland’s green energy business, Orbital Marine Power, is one of 12 companies across the UK to showcase innovative green technologies. Summit aims to drive billions of dollars in investment across the UK.

Orbital Marine Power, a green energy company based in Edinburgh and Orkney, will be among 12 of the UK’s leading green innovators to showcase their technology to some of the world’s most renowned investors at the Global Investment Summit on 19 October.

Hosted by the Prime Minister and supported by members of the Royal Family, the summit will demonstrate the UK’s commitment to the green industry of the future as Glasgow prepares to host COP26 and promote the UK as a prime destination for foreign investment.

The approximately 200 investors attending the Summit will see the latest cutting-edge innovations that will help deliver key areas of PM’s Ten Point Plan, cementing the UK’s position as a science superpower and #1 green technology center in the world. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

This showcase will mark a major leap forward in renewable energy as Orbital Marine Power showcases its O2 2MW tidal turbine model. Capable of generating enough clean electricity for around 2,000 UK homes and offsetting 2,200 tonnes of CO2 production per year, it is one of the most powerful tidal turbines in the world.

Orbital CEO Andrew Scott said:

We are excited to be offered this amazing platform to showcase our innovative technologies pioneered in the UK and to share our vision of how tidal energy can play a role in changing the tide of climate change.

Investment Minister Gerry Grimstone said:

Our Global Investment Summit will map the UK’s innovation, nurture technological development and show how we can use investment to propel our economy towards a more prosperous and exciting future.

These businesses demonstrate why the UK is a global hub for green technology that not only ensures a cleaner and greener planet, but also helps create high-value jobs across the UK.

The Ten Point Plan will mobilize 12 billion government investments to create and support up to 250,000 highly skilled green jobs in the UK and triple private sector investment by 2030.

Over the past decade, foreign direct investment (FDI) has created over 700,000 jobs across the UK, including over 3,000 jobs created in Scotland in the last fiscal year alone. Since April 2019, projects supported by the Ministry of International Trade have contributed more than $7 billion to the economy.

Internal investment also helps to raise the UK level by increasing the profitability of the company. This means we can reinvest in our local economy, stronger supply chains and sustainable communities for the future.

