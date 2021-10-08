Covid cases drop below 100,000 a day in US as nation faces colder weather





Will Farrell, 38, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient, chats with resident physician Ian Nora in his room in the COVID medical unit at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Fla., September 21 2021.

Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

The average daily number of Covid cases in the United States fell below 100,000 on Thursday as the pandemic shows further signs of abating with more than 56% of the population fully immune to the virus – a trend radically different from the record-breaking surge the country was heading for last fall.

Armed with vaccines this fall, cases have been declining steadily since the country’s most recent peak of around 172,500 average daily infections on September 13, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. This is the first time daily cases have fallen below 100,000 since early August, data showed, but health experts are urging caution despite positive signs they are seeing in the numbers.

“I think right now it looks like we’re going to experience a relatively hard drop with sustained transmission of Covid in our communities,” said Dr Barbara Taylor, assistant dean and associate professor of infectious diseases at the University of Texas Health Science. San Antonio Center. She said the still high infection rates mean the country is not out of the woods just yet, although she said it was encouraging that cases are not on the rise again. “But I hesitate to say that we know everything about what this is going to look like.”

While infections around this time last year were less than half of today’s levels, they were rising rapidly and finally reached a post-holiday pandemic peak of over 250,000 a day on January 11. The death toll followed suit, eventually reaching around 3,400 per day in early 2021.

Along with the decline in cases, there are encouraging signs of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, around 69,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with Covid, up from nearly 104,000 on September 1. The average number of daily deaths currently stands at around 1,680 over the past week, down 18% from its recent high of around 2,050 a day on September 22.

While the drop in deaths is reassuring, the daily death toll in the United States is still “large and tragic,” said Dr Jeremy Faust, emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“We’ve become so numb to the numbers that even something like 500 deaths a day this winter could be presented by some as some sort of victory just because there aren’t 3,000 or more. Is that sad? ” said Faust, who is also an instructor at Harvard Medical School.

Cases, deaths and hospitalizations are all now higher than they were a year ago and earlier this summer before the delta variant took hold across the country. The average number of cases was as low as 11,400 per day in June.

The major difference in 2021, of course, is the emergence of Covid vaccines. Almost two-thirds of the American population have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 56.2% are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“You cannot ignore the enormous individual and population-level protection that vaccines have offered in the United States,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious disease physician and professor at the University of Toronto.

Yet the latest outbreak caused by the highly contagious delta variant has increased even as U.S. officials vaccinated 216 million Americans with at least one dose in the past 10 months. U.S. officials have repeatedly stated that the vast majority of people currently hospitalized and dead from Covid are not vaccinated. Plunging temperatures during fall and winter could further increase the risk as people begin to congregate in poorly ventilated areas where Covid can spread rapidly, experts say.

“It’s cold, everyone goes inside, we close the windows, we have less air circulation, we have to be in heated places, and that will increase the transmission under all circumstances,” Taylor said. .

Challenges remain in some parts of the country. With a sharp drop in infections in southern states like Florida, Louisiana and Texas, the Midwest is now the region with the highest rate of average daily new cases per capita.

Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin are four of the eight states, in which the number of cases has increased by 5% or more in the past week.

The drop in cases in the South is a big contributor to the general downward trend in the United States, according to former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr Scott Gottlieb, who said the delta could still make its way. in parts of the country.

“The situation appears to be improving across the country as it is driven by a sharp drop in cases in the South, but the situation in the West and Midwest is currently very difficult,” said Gottlieb, who sits on the board of administration of Vaccine. maker Pfizer said Wednesday on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street”.

In the northeast, where population-adjusted rates of new cases were lowest throughout the delta surge, Gottlieb said he expects cases to pick up again, but nothing close of what the South or the Midwest has known.

Other health experts agreed. The appearance of the pandemic in the United States over the next few months will largely depend on how Americans behave as the holiday season approaches. Getting vaccinated, receiving booster shots and avoiding large gatherings are key ways to alleviate groundbreaking cases and holiday epidemics, said Dr Bruce Farber, chief infectious disease officer at Northwell Health in New York City.

“Unvaccinated people should never be invited to a party,” Farber said.

They urged Americans to use “common sense,” saying people should always wear masks and social distancing indoors or in crowded settings, and especially around the elderly or those with the system. immune system is weakened.

“When you have tens and tens of millions of people who aren’t vaccinated, it’s hard to be sure the worst is behind you,” said Bogoch, an infectious disease expert.

Disclosure: Scott Gottlieb is a contributor to CNBC and serves on the boards of directors of Pfizer, genetic testing startup Tempus, health technology company Aetion, and biotech company Illumina. He is also co-chair of the Healthy Sail Panel of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Royal Caribbean.

