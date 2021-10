UK already faces harsh winter as 442 households pay extra bills | inflation

Households face a bleak prospect as the analysis shows that high energy and gasoline prices will have to save at least 442 more to survive the winter.

While Boris Johnson is setting the UK’s future as a high-wage, high-skilled economy in a conference address, Kevin Brown, a savings expert at investment firm Scottish Friendly, is the prime minister’s alarmingly fast-changing economy. He accused me of not explaining it. cost of living crisis.

Our own analysis shows that households are already consuming more than 442 units of energy, and average gasoline prices are rising this winter.

Gasoline prices are now reaching an eight-year high of 138p, with gasoline prices expected to reach an all-time high by Christmas when prices exceed 1.60 per liter, the report said. 1,200 or more if a couple drives to work together.

Gasoline and energy costs account for about 40% of the official headline inflation figure, and in August it hit 3.2%, its highest level in nearly a decade. This is, in short, completely unsustainable, Brown said. Raising wages is a good thing, but if the cost of living rises at the same time, all the benefits will be lost.

Starting next year, workers will also be pressured by a national insurance increase that adds at least 254 people to the tax bills of middle-wage earners. Ahead of the October 27 budget, analysts said taxpayers will turn to the prime minister for help.

As it stands, the Bank of England and the Prime Minister are washing their hands on this issue, and the outlook for the rest of us is just bleak, Brown said.

A separate report reflected concerns about the rising cost of living. In September, 27% of respondents surveyed by insurer LV= said they were concerned about price increases, up from 24% in June. According to a survey of 4,000 people, nearly two-fifths said their spending had already increased, and about a fifth said their savings had decreased.

According to quarterly indicators, consumer sentiment has deteriorated over the past three months but has remained at a lower level than last year, said Clive Bolton, LV= Savings and Retirement Management Director. We are in a period of adaptation as life slowly begins to return to normal after Corona and the reality of living in a new environment begins to bite.

