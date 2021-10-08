The US economy, plagued by labor shortages, created just 194,000 jobs in September





After a disappointing August, the US economy created a meager 194,000 jobs in September, as a severe shortage of workers hampers the country’s economic growth.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.8% from 5.2%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday. Economists expected an increase of 500,000 and an unemployment rate of 5.1%.

“It’s a pretty deflating report,” said Nick Bunker, director of economic research at Indeed’s hiring department. “The hope was that August was an anomaly, but the point is that the delta variant was still with us in September. An optimistic interpretation is that the number of Covid-19 cases is declining, so the coming months should be more. strong. But the reality is that we are still in a pandemic. “

A bright spot in the report was rising hourly wages, which rose 0.6 percent, against estimates of an increase of 0.4 percent. Wage growth is a metric the market is keeping a close eye on as it struggles to interpret the noise around soaring prices, supply chain bottlenecks and what it means. exactly so that inflation is transient.

During much of the recovery from the pandemic recession, measures regarding income and wage growth have been volatile. The dramatic collapse of the leisure and hospitality sector has skewed income data as millions of low-wage service workers have lost their jobs due to the closures triggered by Covid and some have argued that the August’s big hiccup could have been due to leisure and hospitality jobs, which until then had contributed to an average of 350,000 new jobs per month over the past six months.

But even with these gains contributing to the overall recovery in the labor market, average hourly wages continued to rise. The persistently low labor market participation rate is a major contributing factor, said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. Since June 2020, labor force participation has remained almost stable, fluctuating from 61.4% to 61.7%.

I think one of the main factors that could contribute to higher or higher wage growth in the future is simply a smaller supply in the labor market, he said. If there are functionally fewer workers, those who remain are in a better position to negotiate wage increases.

Inside manufacturing, companies are 100% seeing the need and responding to the need to raise wages across the board, said Ethan Karp, president and CEO of the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network. They still can’t find people no matter what they do.

And the supply pressures are always relentless. This makes it difficult, according to economists, to determine exactly how much workers’ wages contribute to inflationary forces that drive companies to raise prices. It’s certainly a contributing factor, but as far as the elements were watching inflation, it remains pale compared to supply issues and Covid-19 issues, Mayfield said.

There are certainly transitory factors in inflation that we have seen. I think this is also largely due to supply chain disruptions, said Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors.

The supplies are there. It’s just a problem to get them out into the economy, she said due to the labor shortage that is causing port operators, trucking companies and delivery services to all be understaffed. .

The labor shortage means that companies are willing to pay more to get people back into the workforce and these higher labor costs could persist.

Paying more to attract these workers into the labor market or steal them from competitors will solve the problem in the short run, but higher labor costs are more likely to persist than high prices for commodities or commodities. components, because economists agree that wage gains are more rigid than price gains. The supply of computer chips, cardboard boxes, or crude oil fluctuates with supply, but although employers can raise wages, they usually cannot unilaterally reduce wages or wages, especially not in the labor market. current tense work.

Wage inflation is the stickiest that will create longer lasting inflation, Horneman said.

For now, recent productivity gains have given employers some breathing room, said Harry Holzer, professor of public policy at Georgetown University. [There] could be higher productivity that would make it easier for companies to pay those higher wages without inflation, he said.

Many see this as a good thing, as long as the price pressures weighing on US buyers ease in the coming months. Some of us are hoping that inflation will start to moderate as these bottlenecks and supply shortages subside, and hoped that these wage increases will outlast the price increases, Holzer said. .

I hope that wage increases will overtake inflation once and for all and the manufacturing sector will simply be more competitive, Karp said. Manufacturers raising wages are a very good thing. It’s good for the industry, it’s good for the people. This is what it takes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/business/economy/u-s-economy-added-just-194-000-jobs-september-vs-n1280992 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos