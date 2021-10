Travel bookings surged after the UK reduced its redlist of countries from 54 to 7 countries.

Airlines and travel companies reported a sharp rise in bookings after the UK government announced on Thursday that it would significantly ease restrictions on international travel.

Travel to countries like Brazil, South Africa and Argentina resumes, with the number of countries on the red list requiring hotel quarantines when returning to the UK have been reduced from 54 to seven as of Monday.

British Airways CEO Sean Doyle welcomed the decision as “a light at the end of a very long tunnel”. Some restrictions were already relaxed last month, including reduced testing requirements for vaccinated passengers.

Virgin Atlantic said bookings to South Africa doubled overnight compared to the previous week, while package vacation operator Jet2 said bookings doubled in just 24 hours.

Customers clearly see the announcement as a true resumption of international travel.

While bookings are growing on a low basis, industry executives see it as clear evidence that people are still craving travel and vacations despite the pandemic.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2, said, “Bookings skyrocketed across all seasons as bookings surged for the rest of October 2022, both winter and summer.”

“While bookings have increased significantly in recent weeks, customers see this announcement as a true resumption of international travel.”

Jet2’s shares were up 4% on Friday and BA owner IAG was up 2%.

Flight and vacation search engine Skyscanner said that redirects from the UK site were up 10% on Thursday from the previous day. Thomas Cook’s reservations were up 15% last Thursday.

In a sign that easing regulations have boosted the sector, vacation price comparison site TravelSupermarket said bookings via its website nearly doubled this week from levels before the government shut down the traffic light system for international travel in September. .

Data from Citigroup shows that the number of airliners flying around the world has increased steadily this year and last week was operating at around 50% of normal levels.

Some in the industry are still looking forward to a long and potentially difficult recovery from the pandemic, with concerns over how much lucrative travel has been permanently lost.

An exact date for reopening US borders to vaccinated arrivals in the UK has not yet been set, but it is expected sometime in November.

UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps told Sky News on Friday:[The US] We are still working with that technology.”

Then the reopening of the US border will provide industry relief. The transatlantic market was estimated at $9 billion in annual sales for US and UK airlines prior to the pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/7bd1a5da-c7db-4988-9971-2d99cde11a90 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos