7 in 10 U.S. travelers want vaccination warrant for domestic air travel, poll





Nearly seven in ten travelers would like to see a national vaccine warrant for airline passengers.

While nearly all major US airlines have vaccination mandates in place for their employees, no US-based airline has gone so far as to require passengers to be vaccinated before boarding a domestic flight. . While the Biden administration does not order a federal vaccine mandate for passengers traveling to the United States, another public inquiry suggests that airlines should establish such a policy anyway.

Since Covid-19 vaccines became widely available to most American adults, support for vaccine warrants for air travel has remained strong and stable. In May, as cases of Covid-19 declined in the United States, two major investigations by Gallup and Ipsos found that a majority of American adults (57% and 61%, respectively) believed vaccine passports would be effective in making trips and large events safe.

Three months later, in early August, as the delta variant spread rapidly across the country, a Harris Poll Covid-19 follow-up survey found that nearly two-thirds of Americans (64%) support the introduction of a vaccination passport for flying by plane, with those who strongly support such an initiative outnumber those who support it somewhat by more than two to one.

A recent Morning Consult poll reveals that travelers support vaccination mandates.

More recently, a September Morning Consult survey found that most (61%) of U.S. adults support a vaccination warrant for domestic flights. But more importantly, 69% of those who have flown the country at least once a year before the pandemic support such a mandate.

There is reason to believe that the lack of a vaccine mandate actually hampered the recovery of the airline industry. Almost four in 10 (41%) of people traveling this holiday season say they feel anxious about traveling. A separate Morning Consult survey found that 43% of adults traveled less around the country throughout the pandemic due to concerns about the behavior of others. Those who are vaccinated against Covid-19 are more concerned about air travel than the unvaccinated.

By the end of October, all travelers 12 years of age or older on a plane or train in Canada must be fully immunized. Two months ago, when Canada first announced the vaccination mandate for domestic air passengers, Air Canada, the national carrier and the country’s largest airline, called it a welcome step forward in evolving measures to protect the health and safety of airline employees, customers and all Canadians.

But without an order from the Biden administration, U.S. carriers are unlikely to proactively issue vaccination warrants for passengers on domestic flights. Airlines executives have consistently refused even mandatory pre-flight testing for passengers and also argued that the current mask mandate on flights should be allowed to end.

Last month, U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein introduced a bill requiring passengers on domestic flights to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative Covid-19 test before boarding a plane.

