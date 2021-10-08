UK cities reject ‘go back to office’ request despite easing of Covid restrictions





Despite the government’s proposals, the end of the summer vacation did not mean a massive return to UK offices, rekindling concerns about the future of the city

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged workers to work in a normal way and warned that continuing to work from home would be gossip and costly.

The chiefs of the UK’s city center were anxiously awaiting data for September. Once the COVID-19 restrictions are eased and the summer break is over, there was hope that commuting patterns could approach pre-pandemic routines.

A month later, according to Google’s stats, this did not happen. We collected anonymized data based on a user’s physical location and compared the number of people in the workplace and on public transport to pre-pandemic levels of activity.

Figures from Thursday 30 September showed that across the UK the number of physically working people fell by an average of 31% on the Thursday before the pandemic, and public transport use fell by 30%.

Counties that are primarily rural, such as Northumberland, experienced less decline, and Cornwall actually reported an increase in public transit use. However, the decline in activity was much higher in individual cities.

Cardiff dropped the most people from work with a 47% drop. Edinburgh came in second with 44%, followed by London with 40%.

Ben Bolton, director of Cooke & Arkwright, Wales’ largest independent commercial real estate advisory firm, was not surprised that Cardiff suffered the biggest decline.

He said the city has a high percentage of public sector workers, making it more difficult for the workplace to become a Covid-safe workplace as budget constraints are more likely to work from home.

He said we need to have a sustainable and vibrant city to retain and attract people. Without people’s support, this city cannot be expected to operate normally.

It’s a tough job for young workers. Kathleen Harris is a managing partner at the law firm Arnold & Porter (Photo: Kathleen Harris).

Attorney Kathleen Harris returns to the London office three to five days a week.

But Arnold & Porter’s managing partner says they’re doing it three days every other week so the rest of the team can switch to a more regular pattern when it feels safe.

I think about how hard it was for the younger generation to sometimes miss the opportunity to communicate informally with the younger generation who learns more organically, she told i.

From this point of view, we wish you a welcome return.

One of the issues with flexibility, she said, is making sure that the company’s culture is inherent in its people. So, she hopes to see more people in the office after Christmas, following official guidelines.

Bolton suggested that the workplace should be restructured to reflect the new realities of hybrid work. They can make the most of the free space of working from home, creating a much more lively office environment.

A 40% decline in people commuting to London represents a hybrid work pattern of three days at the office and two days at home, if repeated throughout the week.

However, separate data shows that Thursdays are busier in the capital than other days of the week, leading to more telecommuting. This week City AM reported that the City of London commuters were 35% higher on Thursday than on Monday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in an interview last month that he was concerned that working patterns could change forever. If the[workers] I have to go back to the office two days a week, and it was a completely different center from before, he said.

Retaining talent is harder Jinesh Vohra, 37, is the CEO of Sprive.com. Smartphone app company (Phoyo: Jinesh Vohra)

Hertfordshire CEO Jinesh Vohra has decided to make the entire team of mortgage repayment app Sprive.com 100% telecommuting.

The advantages of being 37 are clear. He can hire amazing talent from all over the world at a lower cost, can work anywhere in the world and save time by not commuting.

I think we will lose a lot of staff if we decide to be office based. he said to i

With tools like Trello, Slack, and Zoom, it’s really simple to keep your communications open and keep track of your productivity.

He believes that new graduates will struggle most when they benefit from face-to-face interaction, and admits that this is a key drawback.

It’s also harder to retain and people are more likely to be less attached to people and companies, he said.

A mayor spokesperson stressed that more people can safely return to their offices and workplaces as an important part of London’s economic recovery.

He said many of the great businesses in central London depend on the footsteps of white-collar workers such as laundries, cafes, shops and bars.

Jane Gratton, Policy Director at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: There is no doubt that the footprint of cities and towns has shrunk since the pandemic.

This is an evolving situation, but not necessarily a bad thing, she added. He explained that there is a wider talent pool because people can apply for jobs outside of their area.

The data also shows that remote workers travel to local towns and cities to work in coffee shops.

