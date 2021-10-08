What is the weigh-in time for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder? UK time and live stream





Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will see each other for the last time on Friday to begin their long-awaited trilogy.

The pair will weigh in for their heavyweight title rematch in Las Vegas. Fury put his WBC belt on the line after claiming it from his last time-out opponent.

Fury and Wilder, of course, have already met twice. There was the first bout ending in a dramatic draw before Fury dominated the second game on the way to the 7th round strike.

There will be plenty of viewers once again interested to see who will rise to the top on this occasion, but there’s still plenty of room for more fireworks at the weigh-in before meeting in the ring.

When is the scale?

The weigh-in will be broadcast live at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 2pm local time and 10pm for UK residents.

How can I view my weigh-in?

The weigh-in is free to watch and BT Sport goes live on our YouTube channel this evening.

Those who subscribe to BT Sport will also be able to watch the pre-match action on TV. BT Sport 2 is Sky’s channel 414 broadcasting weigh-in and 528 for Virgin Media customers.

How much will it weigh?

Both fighters are expected to gain weight since their last meeting, and Fury is once again set to be the heaviest of the two.

In the first bout, Gypsy King was 256.5 lbs (18.3 stones), his opponent 212 lbs (15.1 stones), in the second bout, Fury was 273 lbs (19.5 stones) and Wilder was 231 lbs ( 16.5 stones).

It looks like both fighters are going to add more weight this time around. Fury even claimed that he could weigh up to 300 pounds in this match.

Tyson Fury is expected to have the heaviest fight of his career in his third match against Deontay Wilder. (Image: Getty Images) What time is the Saturday game?

The qualifiers will start at 9:30 PM BST and the undercard will be played around midnight.

The PPV card kicks off at 2am, with three other heavyweight competitions taking place before the main fight begins, with Fury and Wilder expected to arrive in the ring around 4:30am.

How can I watch the fight?

Fight fans in the UK can watch all build-ups, undercards and main events at the BT Sports box office, with a PPV of 24.95.

