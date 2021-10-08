NSO Pegasus spyware can no longer target UK phone numbers | watch





The powerful spyware used to hack cell phones owned by Princess Haya and her divorce lawyer Fiona Shackleton is no longer effective against UK numbers, a source familiar with software developers said.

The NSO Group, an Israeli manufacturer of Pegasus surveillance tools, implemented changes to prevent client countries from targeting the +44 number after learning of the UK hacking scandal on August 5 last year, the source said.

We are hardcoded into the system and shut down completely. [Pegasus], to all customers. In the middle of the night, we released a quick update stating that our customers were unable to work with UK phone numbers, a source close to the company added.

Action was taken after the NSO discovered that Dubai may have used Pegasus. Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been imprisoned with ex-wife Haya to hack her and Shackleton’s phones in a child protection war. And her other lawyer.

Earlier this week, a British civil court reached a conclusion on the balance between Hayas phone calls and the possibility that her advisers and allies’ calls were the target of surveillance, either express or implied by the government. [childrens] A father who totally abused trust and actually abused power.

According to the court ruling, the NSO filed a whistleblower of the hacking late on the evening of August 5, 2020, and told her chief lawyer Shackleton to know through corporate ethics advisor Cherie Blair at a time when the legal battle between the princess and Sheikh Mohammed was intense. I did. .

Specifically, the company’s alarm went off on the exact date an independent computer forensics researcher discovered that Pegasus was being used in numbers linked to Shackletons law firm Payne Hicks Beach. However, the source said the similarity in timing was just a coincidence. Coincidence.

While it is not immediately possible to ascertain whether the NSO’s software has been modified, those who have studied the misuse of the software say there is still no evidence of Pegasus hacking attempts involving UK numbers since August 5 last year.

The same source familiar with the company said that Pegasus was not effective against calls from Israel and all Five Eyes members (Canada, Australia), the NSO’s domestic market, as well as US phone numbers, which it believes have been for a while. And New Zealand as well as the UK and USA.

This suggests that Pegasus may still be effective against phone numbers from other Nato countries in Europe, such as France. The Cabinet has been on the leak list of people suspected of being of potential interest to NSO government clients since 2016.

Pegasus spyware is sold by NSOs to countries that have been tested for use in terrorists and organized crime. Just by sending a message to your phone, it has the ability to stealthily control someone’s phone, steal personal data, or turn on a microphone to record your surroundings.

A survey by The Guardian earlier this year found that there were 50,000 phone numbers on the leaked list. It is presumed that at least 10 countries, including the UAE, to which Dubai belongs, entered the listed numbers.

However, it has been repeatedly criticized that activists, journalists and lawyers are also being targeted using the technology, and the 400 UK numbers on the leaked list were chosen by the UAE.

The NSO group was added by a source familiar with the company’s operations, but it is not understood to have been under direct pressure from the UK to recode the software.

That could explain why parts of the UK remained silent on the hacking conclusions reached by civil courts. The emphasis on the UAE’s importance as an ally was accompanied by subtle warnings on the Foreign Ministry’s side about the legitimate, responsible and proportional use of cyber surveillance.

Lawmakers and human rights groups have called for an open and transparent government or parliamentary investigation in light of the scandal.

