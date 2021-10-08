U.S. natgas slips due to warm U.S. weather and falling global prices





A natural gas flare on an oil well burns as the sun sets outside Watford City, North Dakota on January 21, 2016. REUTERS / Andrew Cullen / File Photo

October 8 (Reuters) – U.S. natural gas futures fell 2% to a one-week low on Friday amid lower global gas prices and forecasts of mild weather to maintain demand for heating at a low level until the end of October.

In recent weeks, fears that Europe will not have enough gas in reserve for the winter heating season and strong demand for fuel in Asia have pushed world prices to record highs. US prices have tracked world prices – hitting their highest level since 2008 this week – on expectations that competition between Europe and Asia would maintain strong demand for US liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

But world prices fell at the weekend after Russia announced it would supply more gas to Europe. US prices have fallen due to growing market belief that the US will have more than enough gas for the winter after four weeks of more than usual storage and a lack of capacity to produce more LNG for export.

In addition, with the increase in gas production in the United States and the demand for heating expected to remain low, traders noted that U.S. utilities should be able to store more gas than usual for consumers. weeks to come.

Looking ahead, analysts expect U.S. inventories to exceed 3.5 trillion cubic feet (tcf) by the start of the winter heating season in November, which they say would be a big deal. comfortable level even if it is lower than the five-year average of 3.7 tcf. It’s nowhere near as bad as in Europe, where analysts say gas storage is more than 20% below normal in some countries.

But pipeline constraints and competition for expensive LNG were set to push prices further to multi-year highs in California and New England this winter. Read more

First-month gas futures fell 11.2 cents, or 2.0%, to $ 5.565 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest level since September 29 .

After an extremely volatile week of trading, the contract slipped around 0.5% this week after rising nearly 40% in the previous six weeks. Earlier this week, the first month climbed more than 9% to a 12-year high on Tuesday and collapsed more than 10% on Wednesday.

Weeks of rapid changes in US gas futures pushed implied volatility to an all-time high at the start of the week. The market uses implied volatility to estimate likely price changes in the future. Read more

Data provider Refinitiv said gas production in the lower 48 U.S. states had averaged 92.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 91.1 bcfd in September. This compares to a monthly record of 95.4 billion cf / d in November 2019.

Refinitiv forecast that the average US gas demand, including exports, would drop from 86.1 Bcf / d this week to 84.8 Bcf / d next time as the weather softens before climbing to 85.1 Bcf / d in two weeks as more homes and businesses start turning on their heaters. Those predictions were similar to what Refinitiv expected on Thursday.

With gas prices close to $ 32 per mmBtu in Europe and $ 33 in Asia, compared to less than $ 6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world should continue to buy all the LNG that states -United could produce.

Refinitiv said the amount of gas going to U.S. LNG export plants has grown from an average of 10.4 billion cubic feet per day in September to 10.0 billion cubic feet per day so far. in October due to short-term disruptions at some Gulf Coast plants and ongoing scheduled maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s Cove Point LNG. export plant in Maryland.

Traders noted that work on Cove Point is expected to take about three weeks, which means it could resume service early next week.

But regardless of the rise in world prices, the United States only has the capacity to transform about 10.5 billion cubic feet per day of gas into LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more from the United States, when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc’s (LNG.A) Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG’s Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana is expected to start producing gas. LNG in test mode. .

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and John Stonestreet

