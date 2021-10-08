Two wealthy fathers convicted in first trial over U.S. college admissions scandal





BOSTON, Oct. 8 (Reuters) – Two wealthy fathers who were the first to stand trial in the U.S. college admissions scandal were convicted on Friday of corrupt attempts to buy their children’s places in universities elite as fake sports recruits.

Federal jury in Boston has found former casino manager Gamal Aziz and founder of private equity firm John Wilson guilty of all charges they face in a case centered on a broad national fraud and bribery scheme involving many other parents.

The verdict follows 10½ hours of jury deliberation and four weeks of trial in a case that exposed inequalities in higher education and the efforts wealthy parents would make to secure places for their children in the best places. schools.

The two are among 57 people charged with a scheme in which wealthy parents conspired with California college admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer to fraudulently secure college placements for their children through fraud. and corruption.

Singer pleaded guilty in 2019 to facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and funneling parents’ money to corrupt coaches and athletic officials to secure their children’s admission as bogus athletes .

Prosecutors alleged that Aziz – a former executive at Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN.O) also known as Gamal Abdelaziz – paid $ 300,000 in 2018 to secure his daughter’s admission to the University of California of the South (USC) as a basketball rookie.

Prosecutors said Wilson, who founded Hyannis Port Capital, paid $ 220,000 in 2014 for his son to falsely name a USC water polo rookie and later in 2018 he paid $ 1million. extra dollars to try to secure places for his twin daughters at Stanford and Harvard universities.

“What they did was an affront to hard-working students and parents,” Acting US Attorney Nathaniel Mendell said. “But today’s verdict proves that even these powerful and privileged defendants are not above the law.”

Aziz, 64, and Wilson, 62, remained emotionless as the verdict was read aloud, finding them both guilty of conspiracy to commit mail and email fraud and conspiracy to commit bribes. -wine in federal programs.

Wilson was also convicted of six other counts of fraud, corruption and taxation. They risk years in prison when sentenced in February, although the longest sentence a parent has received in the scandal to date was nine months.

Both men should appeal. Their lawyers claimed they too were duped by Singer, who they said kept them in the dark about the mechanics of his scheme and led them to believe their money was being used for university donations, not for bribes.

“Obviously that’s not the outcome he was looking for, but it’s our system, and that’s why they have appeal courts,” said Brian Kelly, Aziz’s lawyer. “So that’s what we’re going to do next.”

“NO MATTER” WHAT SPORT

The trial was based largely on tapes investigators secretly obtained from both parents with Singer, who became the primary cooperating witness in the “Operation Varsity Blues” investigation.

The investigation trapped executives and celebrities, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, who were among the 47 defendants who agreed to plead guilty. Former President Donald Trump pardoned a relative.

Prosecutors did not call Singer to testify, instead relying on his taped calls with the parents.

In an appeal that prosecutors played for the jury, Singer told Wilson that “it doesn’t matter” what sport they are associated with and that he “would make him a sailor or something.”

Wilson laughed and replied, “Is there a two-for-one special? If you have twins?”

In both parents’ cases, prosecutors said Singer and others working with him created athletic profiles used in the admissions process that included fabricated information about their children.

Laura Janke, a former USC football coach who admitted to receiving bribes from Singer, said he paid her later after leaving school to create a profile for the girl Aziz who falsified his size, his position in the team and his distinctions.

Further trials are expected, with another scheduled for November.

