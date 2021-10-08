The devil in the details of Johnson’s UK power shift, US wind sparks fly and BP’s green blueprint





Just weeks before the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised expectations for the host country by announcing plans for a decarbonized power system by 2035, 15 years ahead of the UK’s net zero target for the entire energy sector. .

In a manner familiar to Johnson observers, the policy appeared through newspaper headlines, and after an impromptu confirmation of the prime minister himself, was declared highly challenging and lacking in detail by expert critics.

One thing is clear: if the UK gets a chance of a decarbonized power system within 15 years, offshore wind will put a lot of pressure on it. The country manager at Vattenfall, one of the largest developers operating in the North Sea, told Recharge in an exclusive interview that Britain’s ambitions would not be possible without sweeping changes to speed up construction.

That 40GW is already starting to look like little fries. Recharge reports an analysis by technology group Wrtsil Energy, which claims that the UK needs to operate 112 GW of offshore wind over the next 14 years alone to reach net zero by 2050.

The government-funded Energy Systems Catapult 150GW was a much higher number. This is the highest level of offshore wind capacity the UK could support if a fundamental restocking of the electricity market was established. To you, Prime Minister.

US offshore wind power was briefly demoralized this week, claiming that speed adjuster Orsted petitioned Maryland officials to abandon two of its competing US Winds bids at the current 1.2 GW auction, claiming that the latter’s submissions were inconsistent with an impartial process. I lost. in the bid.

The issue was quickly resolved when the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) rejected the proposal. US Wind welcomes US Wind to develop some of the largest projects on the East Coast under the Momentum Wind banner. However, the friction could be re-energized as hearings on the state secondary bid resume later this month.

Separated from the controversy, Recharge exclusively reported how Maine could launch turbines as large as 15 MW as part of America’s first industrial-scale floating wind farm.

BP is already playing a major role in New York’s green power future thanks to its share of the huge offshore wind projects that will supply New York State. Now, the oil and gas supermajor will help form one of Big Apples’ most innovative startups. It is expected to grow throughout the United States and globally.

Recharge reported exclusively this week that BP acquired Blueprint Power, which is working with some of the city’s largest commercial property owners to transform buildings into virtual power plants and will add it to their Launchpad startup incubator portfolio.

It also featured the fascinating energy journey of Blueprints CEO and co-founder Robyn Beavers. He started helping to introduce the benefits of green power to Google’s new billionaires, and in the process made it to the Vestas and Recharge Pioneers list. .

I wrote an article this weekend about US startup H Quest, which says it has developed an exhaust-free process to make hydrogen from natural gas at an affordable price that can give you H2 for free if you read just one thing this weekend. Good to hear, it’s free!

