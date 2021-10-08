US Investigators Growing Confidence In Directed Energy Attacks Behind Havana Syndrome





There have been additional new attacks, which is very concerning, said Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine), who led the campaign for responses on Capitol Hill. It’s taken very seriously now because of the director of the CIA [who] put very qualified people there.

I hope we will make progress as this is a growing problem, added Senate Vice President of Intelligence Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). It is not something that has happened in the past, it is something that has happened and is in progress.

Earlier this year, CIA Director William Burns brought in an officer who aided the Osama bin Laden manhunt to lead the agency’s investigation. It was the most significant escalation in the government’s long-standing review of the incidents, which were first reported in Havana, Cuba, in 2016 and dubbed Havana Syndrome.

The phenomenon is gaining increasing attention as government officials continued to report incidents in countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America throughout the year.

Most notably, Vice President Kamala Harris August’s trip from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed by more than three hours when several U.S. personnel reported symptoms consistent with Havana Syndrome in Hanoi. And in September, a member of Burns’ crew reported similar symptoms and required medical attention during the director’s trip to India, CNN reported.

A Biden administration official pointed out that the investigation is ongoing and has yet to come to specific conclusions.

We are determined to resolve this issue as quickly as possible, the manager said. The [intelligence community] Actively examines a series of hypotheses, but has not determined the cause of these incidents or who is responsible for them.

POLITICO first reported in May that US officials believed Russia’s elite spy unit, the GRU, was behind the events. While Burns and informed lawmakers have publicly called the incidents attacks, some officials remain skeptical of the dominant theory, and some prominent neurologists have called the explanation implausible.

But members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, who receive weekly updates from the intelligence community on the progress of the investigation, said the latest information they received has refuted the skeptics and that in public statements, these lawmakers increasingly refer to incidents as stated. energy attacks.

I think it’s quackery, Rubio said of those who have argued that the symptoms are psychosomatic. I would invite them to explain this to the dozens of people who have suffered documented brain damage which in many cases left them unable to work again.

According to three people familiar with the matter, the review of intelligence committees based on weekly updates from the intelligence community continued to support a December 2020 report from the National Academy of Sciences which concluded that the most relevant explanation plausible incidents were directed, pulsed radio frequency energy.

Victims, including diplomats as well as intelligence officials and White House personnel, have reported symptoms such as dizziness, intense ringing and pressure in the ears, debilitating headaches and even injuries. permanent cerebral.

The authors of the National Academy of Sciences report did not have access to the classified information, but the Biden administration has since assembled a group of medical experts who have gained that access.

A recently declassified 2018 State Department investigation into the loud noises described by several victims of the Havana incidents found the most likely culprit to be the Indian short-tailed cricket.

But Rubio, one of the eight lawmakers with knowledge of the most sensitive intelligence information, said neurologists and U.S. officials who examined the victims found they suffered from very traumatic brain damage likely from a external force.

The Florida Republican also suggested that some of the skeptics, many of whom have recently written opinion pieces, are agents of influence who are paid and / or encouraged to write them on behalf of those foreign governments or whatever. who don’t want this discussed. out there and I want to cast doubt on it.

I mean, they echo lines we’ve heard from the Cuban regime and others, Rubio added.

In a recent editorial, for example, neurologist Robert Baloh claimed the symptoms were from a psychosomatic illness caused by stress or emotional issues. Baloh said the most likely explanation is mass hysteria, or mass psychogenic illness.

Members of the Intelligence Committee categorically rejected this claim.

That’s not my point of view, Collins said, based on committee briefings and in-depth victim interviews and brain imaging conducted at the University of Pennsylvania.

So I don’t know how you could claim that when brain imaging shows traumatic brain injury, it’s sort of psychosomatic, she added.

The rapid acceleration of the CIA-led investigation comes as President Joe Biden signed a bill on Friday to help victims of the alleged attacks by expanding access to medical treatment. The legislation, introduced by intelligence committee leaders to the House and Senate, authorized both chambers unanimously.

Dealing with these incidents has been a top priority for my administration, Biden said in a statement. We are using all resources of the U.S. government to provide first-class medical care and shed light on these incidents to those affected, including determining the cause and who is responsible.

There are other signs that the administration is taking the incidents more seriously. Last month, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued new guidance to the Pentagon on the troubling events, urging personnel who believe they have been targeted to immediately leave the area and report the incident.

As part of a whole-of-government effort, the Department is committed to finding the cause and source of these [anomalous health incidents] and ensuring that those affected receive appropriate medical attention as quickly as possible when needed, Austin wrote in the September 15 memo.

Marc Polymeropoulos, a former CIA officer who suffered debilitating symptoms of a suspected directed energy attack while on a 2017 mission to Moscow, called on Congress and the Biden administration to respond forcefully to the attacks.

I think now is the time for Congress and the administration to begin jointly discussing and formulating possible policy responses, in what was an act of war, in preparation for a future establishment call for attribution. national security, Polymeropoulos said.

Rubio said he hoped the Intelligence Committee would soon be able to share more information with the public, and credited Burns and other senior officials in the Biden administration with stepping up the investigation and dedicating additional resources to assist victims.

It’s always a shame that this was not treated with some seriousness in the last administration, said Intelligence Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.). And I think all parts of government are now working in tandem. But this has been going on for four, five years.

It’s unclear when the Biden administration might start addressing the investigation publicly. CIA Deputy Director David Cohen told a national security summit last month that the intelligence community was getting closer to identifying the source of the incidents, but not enough to make the analytical judgment that people are waiting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/10/08/us-investigators-increasingly-confident-directed-energy-attacks-behind-havana-syndrome-515693 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos