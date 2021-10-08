From Yacht to Yogurt: Inside the UK Government Venture Capital Portfolio





A UK government venture capital fund has invested in a Netflix-style streaming service for jazz and alcoholic tea makers, yogurt bar companies, a talent agency for social media influencers and yacht rentals, the Financial Times reported.

These are one of 200 companies confirmed to have submitted final papers for the Future Fund, a plan by the government to invest £1.1 billion in 1,190 companies in an effort to support the UK economy during the pandemic.

The government keeps future fund investments confidential and only discloses them when made public elsewhere. It resisted repeated attempts to force publication.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, “It will help commercialize breakthrough products such as new drugs and green technologies.” The Treasury Department boasted support for Vaccitech, a startup involved in Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines.

However, only about 1 in 7 of all identified companies offer the field as a pharmaceutical or scientific work. The Financial Times has identified cryptocurrency-focused banks, TV drama producers and podcast networks. Received a Future Fund investment that simplifies tax cut claims, Mina advertises dealing with the Treasury as “can be a nightmare.”

The Future Fund investment portfolio is expected to be profitable, managed by the government-backed British Business Bank at a distance from its ministers.

Rob Jolly, CEO of Onto, an electric vehicle subscription service, said: If one day we do an IPO, there will be a significant windfall for taxpayers.”

However, the fund could still cause political controversy. At launch, Sunak said the fund “will give innovative companies across the UK access to the funds they need to scale up”. However, about a quarter of currently identified companies, including those publicly disclosed elsewhere, are headquartered within two miles of Whitehall. Less than half are within 5 miles.

FT analysis showed that 87% of directors of known participating companies were male. One in three has no female director. “Nearly 80 percent of the funds went to mixed senior management,” the Ministry of Finance said. “The government did not make individual investment decisions.”

The Future Fund was meant to help businesses when their venture capital sources were frozen in the early stages of the pandemic. Participating companies have issued three-year convertible bonds (debts that the government can convert into shares the next time the company raises new investment).

The government did not conduct commercial due diligence. Invested only if the proposal met a set of criteria and an independent external investor entered the same condition. Applications for this plan are available from May 2020 to the end of January 2021. The Treasury initially allocated £250 million to the plan, but allowed it to expand beyond £1 billion.

Ministers may struggle to defend certain investments that have failed, even if their portfolios are overall profitable. Medical research startup Arthronica went into liquidation last month. Last week, Cleaning Club, a mail-order tax business, joined.

Bankruptcy records show the Futures Fund owes £250,000 to Isotek Microwave, £920,000 to UserReplay, £795,000 to Catapult Ventures, £1.3m to Ms. Wordsmith and £2m to Roli. A loan that converts into capital.

The founders especially appreciated the speed of rollout. Romanie Thomas, CEO of Juggle, an app that hires gig economy employees, said, “It took less than eight weeks from filling out the submission and depositing it into the bank. A lot of individual rounds don’t move that fast.”

The Future Fund investment portfolio is managed by the state-owned British Business Bank. © Charlie Bibby/FT

Most of the 1,190 companies involved in the plan, including nearly all 200 newly identified by the FT, have unconverted loans. The government has only disclosed the names of 158 companies whose debt has already been converted into shares, which will be included in the IPO.

The 158 companies tend to be larger than the 200 companies identified by the FT that were the fastest to raise additional private finance and have not yet converted. One Treasury official told the FT: “If there’s Google in the UK, it’s in the first converter.”

The companies analyzed by the FT show the shadow of a long-standing attempt to diversify the UK startup scene. The University is a shareholder of 18% of companies supported outside of London. This is the result of years of encouraging spin-offs. About 10% of non-London companies are already partially owned by state-owned regional development agencies.

The Future Fund will create new questions for ministers. A company that cannot raise capital within three years can ask to repay its loan at an interest rate of 8% and a “repayment premium” of 100%.

British Business Bank said: . . in terms of . . . “Three years is a significant amount of time to raise additional funding,” he said.

A senior official told FT that he expects about half of the company to convert. Those unable to find new investors may be forced to repay. If the government doesn’t ease it, it could lead to bankruptcy. “I’m not interested in holding shares in a company I haven’t been to in three years,” a senior official told the FT.

Some companies, who believe they will not be able to attract new investment, are concerned that the UK Industrial Bank will enforce these stringent conditions in the event of a restructuring attempt. One CEO described loans as “poison”.

Several warnings have emerged about potential future problems with the portfolio. To protect taxpayers, external investors matching government funds had to be “disconnected” from the company when or shortly before the loan was issued.

In some cases, this definition appears to be expanded. Electronic company Isotek Microwave went into business with a Future Fund debt of £250,000. According to the management process, £250,000 of matching funds are all from investors identified as Professor JD Rhodes.

Rhodes is the founder of Isotek and his family owns 52% of the company he remains a director of. He was listed as a person with considerable control until last year. Rhodes said: “I didn’t know how they would rule it.” British Business Bank said there were no rules violations in the case.

There are also concerns that the plan may have attracted companies that could not go elsewhere. Music hardware company Roli lost £33m in 2019. According to Filing, it persuaded “hundreds” of investors when it approached the Future Fund for £2m before the pandemic, providing significant support. Taxpayers lost their loans and £2.5 million in arrears in the restructuring. The company did not respond to requests for comment.

Some companies have also raised concerns about British Business Bank oversight. There are 10 employees overseeing the portfolio, but the number continues to grow.

Fund beneficiaries

Yaar Bar is a “Nordic Yogurt Bar”. The Ministry of Finance supports “the texture and consistency of cheesecake with the rich, creamy taste of yogurt”.

Jazzed provides a text, video and sound experience that hopes to be an immersive proposition for fans of the genre.

The podcast network Auddy has published podcasts about real crime, sports, and the medium of the podcast itself.

Kyra is a “Gen Z media company” representing “the most influential creators online”, reaching 133 million young people each month.

Borrow A Boat is a yacht and boat rental or charter company. Just like Airbnb, customers can rent their own craft. The boat company plans to rise in 2022.

ClearScore is owned by a Jersey-based company. The credit rating business is permitted as a UK-based company that has established an overseas corporation to take advantage of the foreign accelerator system.

