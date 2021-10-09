America should keep millions of children out of poverty





The United States Congress debates the content and price of the Build Back Better Act, President Joe Bidens’ proposal to invest $ 3.5 trillion over 10 years in education, fighting climate change and building of the American social safety net.

But programs to reduce inequalities and child poverty shouldn’t be on the chopping block.

As part of the Covid-19 relief efforts, Congress enacted a temporary child tax credit for 2021, offering most families in the United States monthly payments of $ 350 per child under 6 and $ 300 per month for each child between 6 and 18 years old. Already, the program has had an extraordinary impact. A new study from Columbia University has found that the payments lifted three million children out of poverty and the number of families reporting food insecurity has fallen by a third. Most families report using payments for basic needs, including food, shelter, children’s clothing and other essentials, as well as saving for emergencies.

But the child tax credit has come under fire, with proposals to cut benefits or reduce the number of people who qualify, including families who need them the most.

The right of children to an adequate standard of living is well established in international human rights law. All children should be able to live in dignity and have their basic needs met.

Family allowances are also one of the best investments governments can make. Their long-term impact is to increase the income potential of children, improve their health, education and reduce their involvement in the criminal justice system and their dependence on social services. The Columbias Center on Poverty and Social Policy estimates that making the child tax credit permanent would cost $ 100 billion per year, but yield $ 800 billion per year in societal benefits. This could reduce child poverty in the United States by 40 percent, with the greatest benefit for children of color, who are more likely to live in poverty.

Congress should guarantee essential social safety nets for low-income and most marginalized households. By making the Child Tax Credit permanent, the US government has the potential to transform the lives of millions of children, now and in the future. We must seize the opportunity.

