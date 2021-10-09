United States to accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors





A logo is pictured outside a World Health Organization (WHO) building during a board meeting on the update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. REUTERS / Denis Balibouse / File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8 (Reuters) – The United States will accept the use by international visitors of COVID-19 vaccines authorized by US regulators or the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control announced Friday evening and Prevention.

On September 20, the White House announced that the United States would lift travel restrictions on air travelers from 33 countries in November, including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe, which are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He did not specify then which vaccines would be accepted.

A CDC spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday: “Six vaccines authorized / approved by the FDA or listed for emergency use by the WHO will meet the criteria for travel to the United States.”

On Friday evening, the CDC said that “earlier this week, to help them prepare their systems, we informed airlines” of vaccines that would be accepted and added that “the CDC will release additional guidance and information as they occur. and as travel requirements are finalized. “

Airlines for America, a trade group representing American Airlines Co (AAL.O), Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), United Airlines and others, said it was “pleased with the CDC’s decision to approve a list of vaccinations authorized for travelers entering the United States We look forward to working with the administration to implement this new global vaccine and testing framework by early November 2021. “

Some countries have pressured the Biden administration to accept WHO-approved vaccines because vaccines licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration are not widely used in all countries.

The United States will admit fully vaccinated air travelers from the 26 so-called Schengen countries in Europe as well as Great Britain, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil. Unprecedented U.S. restrictions have banned most non-U.S. Citizens who have been in those countries for the past 14 days.

The new COVID-19 vaccine requirements will now apply to almost all foreign nationals traveling to the United States, including those not subject to the previous restrictions.

The CDC has yet to finalize and publish new contract tracing rules for international visitors, which it sent to the White House for review on September 15.

The CDC is also to detail the rules for exceptions, which include children not yet eligible for vaccines, as well as for visitors from countries where vaccines are not widely available. The administration must also decide whether to admit visitors for COVID-19 clinical trials or to have recently contracted COVID-19 and are not yet eligible for vaccination.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-will-accept-who-approved-covid-19-vaccines-international-visitors-2021-10-08/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos