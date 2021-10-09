Providing ‘achievement’ vaccine doses to clinical investigators





A booster jab is also provided to test participants if qualified after consulting with independent JCVI and healthcare professionals.

Vaccine clinical trial participants will be given the option to receive a booster vaccine starting next week, allowing them to travel internationally to countries where distribution of COVID-19 immunizations currently only allows approved immunization records.

The UK recognizes people undergoing clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine as fully vaccinated for certification purposes at home and abroad. Most other countries do not currently accept clinical trial volunteers, and visitors must be fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved for distribution by the relevant drug regulatory body.

As a result, the government has decided to give people in clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine who have not received the batch-approved vaccine the opportunity to receive two booster doses of the approved vaccine. This allows you to have the necessary certification status to travel internationally to countries that do not currently recognize test immunizations.

Additional doses will initially be available to those participating in Novavax trials, including the majority of those in ongoing trials with vaccines that have not yet been approved for distribution. The offer will then be distributed to participants in other relevant exams within the next few weeks. Novavax participants will receive two doses of Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine, 8 weeks apart, between doses 1 and 2.

Additionally, those who received both doses of the vaccine as part of a clinical trial will receive a booster dose if they are eligible following extensive booster advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI). This is to ensure that the protection received from vaccination as part of the trial is extended through the winter.

This new approach for the UK has been developed in conjunction with JCVI’s independent experts and lead investigators in clinical trials.

Associate Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said:

Testing the COVID-19 vaccine has been absolutely essential to our response to the virus, and as a result we now have a renowned immunization program that continues to save lives. I urge as many people as possible continue to contribute to these trials.

The measures we have taken will allow UK COVID-19 vaccine trial participants freedom to travel abroad after receiving booster immunizations. The volunteers now have the flexibility to make their own decisions, for example, to visit a loved one abroad.

We must make it clear that the results of these trials will benefit the world, and this action would not have been if more countries around the world had reciprocated by allowing British volunteers to be fully vaccinated for travel abroad. is. necessary.

As a separate matter, people on trials who are eligible for a booster dose should receive a booster dose to ensure the best possible protection during the winter.

The move follows last month’s G20 meeting, when the Minister of Health and Social Affairs urged global health leaders to ensure that clinical trial pioneers receive worldwide recognition of their vaccination status.

NHSX and NHS Digital are working to bring these doses into their COVID Pass for international travel as soon as possible, and details will be announced at an appropriate time. Given the value that clinical trial participation adds to global public health and science, the UK has already recognized trial participants as fully vaccinated and continues to urge other countries to do the same.

The government is working closely with the international community to ensure that these individuals are resolved in the long term, and is actively communicating with other countries through groups such as the G7, the European Commission, and the World Health Organization (WHO).

A letter will soon be sent to the trial participants with details and next steps. Participants will be contacted by the testing team who will be able to answer any questions they may have and should not contact their local NHS or GP. Vaccinations are mostly done in hospital herbs.

For those who qualify, booster jabs are given to individuals within 6 months of their second dose.

Professor Paul Heath, lead investigator in the Novavax clinical trial, said:

On behalf of the more than 15,000 participants who took the Novavax exam and colleagues at 35 exam sites in the UK, this development is very welcome.

For too long, participants were at a disadvantage in terms of international travel because this vaccine has not yet been approved for distribution. However, trial participants now have the flexibility to get a booster dose if they wish or for travel purposes.

All clinical trial participants already have access to the NHS COVID Pass for domestic use. They must have received a letter confirming that they are participating in a specific vaccine study and are entitled to the same protection as someone who has received an approved vaccine. Otherwise, participants should contact the clinical trial site.

Currently, around 52,000 people across the UK are participating in clinical trials and 21,000 have received a vaccine that has not yet been approved for distribution by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA). Of these, approximately 15,000 are participating in Novavax clinical trials.

The Vaccine Taskforce and MHRA are working with vaccine companies to ensure that a COVID-19 vaccine can be approved as soon as possible if it meets high standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.

Vaccine licensing decisions are made by MHRA. MHRA must review the data carefully, independently and scientifically to see how it is protecting people from COVID-19 and the level of protection the vaccine provides.

