EXCLUSIVE US delegation to meet Taliban in first high-level talks since withdrawal – officials





WASHINGTON, Oct. 8 (Reuters) – A US delegation will meet with senior Taliban officials in Doha on Saturday and Sunday in their first face-to-face meeting at a higher level since Washington withdrew its troops from Afghanistan and the group hardliners have taken over the country, two senior administration officials told Reuters.

The high-level US delegation will include officials from the State Department, USAID and the US intelligence community, lobby the Taliban to ensure safe and continuous passage of US citizens and others out of Afghanistan and to free kidnapped US citizen Mark Frerichs, officials said. .

Another top priority will be to keep the Taliban on their pledge not to allow Afghanistan to once again become a hotbed for al-Qaeda or other extremists while urging the group to improve access to humanitarian aid then. that the country faces the prospect of a “really serious and probably impossible to prevent crisis” economic contraction, US officials have said.

US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, who for years led the US dialogue with the Taliban and was a key figure in peace talks with the group, will not be part of the delegation.

The US team will include State Department Deputy Special Representative Tom West, as well as USAID senior humanitarian official Sarah Charles. On the Taliban side, cabinet officials will be present, officials said.

“This meeting is a continuation of the pragmatic engagements with the Taliban that we have had underway on issues of vital national interest,” said a senior administration official, speaking under the guise of the anonymity.

“This meeting is not intended to grant recognition or confer legitimacy. We remain clear that all legitimacy must be earned by the Taliban’s own actions. They must establish a lasting record,” the official said.

The two decades of U.S. occupation of Afghanistan culminated in a hastily organized airlift in August that saw more than 124,000 civilians, including Americans, Afghans and others, being evacuated when the Taliban have taken power. But thousands of other Afghans allies of the United States at risk of persecution by the Taliban have been left behind.

Washington and other Western countries grapple with difficult choices as a serious humanitarian crisis threatens Afghanistan. They are trying to formulate how to engage with the Taliban without granting them the legitimacy they seek while ensuring that humanitarian aid flows into the country.

Many Afghans have started selling their goods to pay for increasingly scarce food.

The departure of forces led by the United States and many international donors deprived the country of subsidies that financed 75% of public spending, according to the World Bank.

Although there was an improvement for humanitarian actors to have access to certain areas that they had not been in a decade, problems persisted, the US official said, adding that the US delegation would put pressure on them. Taliban to improve.

“Right now we are facing real access issues … There are a lot of challenges to ensure that women aid workers have unhindered access to all areas,” the official said, adding that Washington needed to see improvement from the Taliban on this front “if we are to consider even stronger humanitarian aid.”

PRESSURE ON WOMEN’S RIGHTS

While the Taliban have vowed to be more inclusive than when they ruled the country from 1996 to 2001, the United States has repeatedly stated that it will judge the new Taliban government by its actions, not its words.

The Taliban have tapped into their upper echelons to fill the most senior positions in the new Afghan interim government announced last month, including an associate of the founder of the militant Islamist group as prime minister and a wanted man on a US terrorism list as Minister of the Interior. There were no strangers and no women in the cabinet.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Sunday that his behavior so far was “not very encouraging”.

“We will certainly put pressure on the Taliban to respect the rights of all Afghans, including women and girls, and to form an inclusive government with broad support,” the US official said.

He added that there were discrepancies between the Taliban’s promises of safe and continuous passage and their implementation.

“In practice, their implementation of their commitments has been uneven. It is true that sometimes we receive assurances from certain levels, but then act on those assurances has really been uneven,” said the official.

The United States has directly facilitated the departure of 105 U.S. citizens and 95 lawful permanent residents of Afghanistan since August 31, when the U.S. withdrawal was completed, State Department spokesman Ned said Thursday. Price.

He declined to provide a specific number for those who remained, but said the agency was in contact with “dozens of Americans in Afghanistan who wish to leave” but the number was dynamic and ever-changing.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Michelle Price and Alistair Bell

