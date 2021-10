The UK already lacks the skills for an AI revolution, the report says.

NS

A government report warns that artificial intelligence could exacerbate the UK’s skills shortage.

A report prepared for the Minister by PwC Consultants shows that AI should create and replace jobs, but the sectors most likely to see an increase in vacancies are those where the UK already lacks skills.

Almost every job currently on the government’s shortfall list is expected to see a net increase due to AI.

As well as skills working directly in the AI ​​industry, these include health and social management, science, engineering and programming skills, all of which are on the Government Shortage Job List, meaning there are not enough UK workers to meet the demand.

Other workers must learn how to develop skills and how to work with AI in areas where humans will have an edge over machines, including empathy, relationship building, and collaboration.

Our estimates of the net effect of AI on jobs suggest that this shortage may tend to increase further if appropriate steps are not taken to develop the relevant skills of current and future workers.

The report’s authors said: The UK already faces a significant skills shortage in a series of jobs.

Overall, the authors of the report did not expect AI and automation to lead to mass unemployment and the loss of very few jobs.

But they said the types of jobs will change as more educated people see job opportunities increase.

They also predicted that jobs would be created primarily in major cities, particularly London and the southeast, while losses would be greater in the north and central provinces.

The customer service profession is thought to be particularly at risk, and within the next 20 years, three-quarters will be replaced by automation.

However, in healthcare and social work, AI will help do jobs instead of replacing workers, which will greatly expand job opportunities.

The demand for human touch in the care sector will likely limit the attractiveness of automation, while an aging population will increase the need for care workers.

The two major parties have previously mentioned the importance of investing in technology to tackle the expansion of AI, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a 34 million grant to support 2,000 new scholarships in AI and data science for disadvantaged students. .

The PwC report suggests that there will not be enough investment in AI technologies or technologies in growth areas, adding: It is expected that the majority of people will need it more regularly.

