Afghanistan: US delegation to meet Taliban representatives in Doha





“This meeting is a continuation of pragmatic engagements with the Taliban on issues of vital national interest to the United States,” the official told CNN.

The meeting comes as the U.S. government continues its efforts to drive vulnerable U.S. citizens, permanent residents and Afghans out of the country almost six weeks after the hasty and chaotic military evacuation and withdrawal from the United States ended, and as he looks to the horizon capabilities to prevent a resurgence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan. The State Department official said that “the safe passage out of Afghanistan of American and other foreign nationals and Afghans to whom we have a special commitment and who seek to leave the country” are among the key priorities. of the meeting, which was first reported by Reuters. State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing on Thursday that the agency was in contact with “dozens of Americans in Afghanistan who wish to leave,” but added that it was difficult to accurately quantify the remaining US citizens. He said the US government directly facilitated the departure of 105 US citizens and 95 lawful permanent residents of Afghanistan since August 31, when all US forces and personnel withdrew from the country.

At the Doha meeting, the United States will also prioritize “maintaining the Taliban in its commitment not to allow terrorists to use Afghan soil to threaten the security of the United States or its allies,” he said. declared the responsible.

CIA Deputy Director David Cohen will be part of the US delegation, according to a familiar source, reflecting the US focus on combating terrorism.

Deputy Special Representative for Reconciliation in Afghanistan Tom West will be the State Department’s senior representative in the US delegation, the State Department official said, who noted that the group will include representatives from the agency. American for International Development and others. The familiar source said USAID’s top humanitarian official Sarah Charles was to be part of the delegation.

The special representative for reconciliation in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who negotiated the March 2020 agreement with the Taliban decried by officials of the Biden administration, will not be present. According to the State Department official, the United States also intends to push the Taliban “to respect the rights of all Afghans, including women and girls, and to form an inclusive government with broad support. “.

“As Afghanistan faces the prospect of a severe economic contraction and possible humanitarian crisis, we will also pressure the Taliban to allow humanitarian agencies free access to areas in need. “, said the official.

Since the Taliban took control of the country, they have been accused of serious human rights abuses, including the unlawful killing of 13 Hazara Shiite minorities. Afghanistan’s health system has collapsed and there are severe food shortages.

The official told CNN that the meeting with representatives of the Taliban “is not intended to grant recognition or confer legitimacy.”

“We remain clear that all legitimacy must be earned by the Taliban’s own actions,” they said.

CNN’s Alex Marquardt contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/08/politics/us-taliban-doha-meetings/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]etmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos