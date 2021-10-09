UK cuts red list of 7 Latin American countries





The UK will remove 47 countries from the travel redlist from Monday 11 October, remove quarantine obligations and some testing requirements for vaccinated travelers in all but 7 countries, and recognize 38 overseas vaccine programs from the list of recognized programs add to .

A list of 47 countries from AZ, literally from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe, is now included in the rest of the world category. All countries except Suriname had lower daily infection rates than the UK as of October 8. The UK currently has the 15th highest per capita infection rate worldwide.

Travelers arriving from or vaccinated 10 days prior to arrival from another country do not need to undergo PCR or antigen testing prior to arrival in the UK, but within the UK on or before the 2nd day after arrival. arrival.

(However, this new Day 2 system remains absolutely shocking, with deceptive introduction prices, offline-only sales, and system gaming test centers.)

The rest of the red list consists of Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela. If you are arriving from these countries, you have to pay to be quarantined in the UK, and it has been widely criticized as a government-enforced and privately run quarantine hotel program. All of these countries have an incidence between 1-10% in the UK, causing outrage and raising the question of why they continue to be on the redlist.

The British ambassador to Colombia said the data showed a significant presence of variants of Mu of interest. [sic]) and Mu is particularly prevalent in Colombia.

The statement coincided with the British government minister posing for a street photo without a mask in Bogot, Colombia on the same day.

The UK has also announced that it will recognize more overseas vaccine programs, for example a traveler from Hong Kong who has had a double dose of the same Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine as the UK will not be considered vaccinated for the purpose of entering the UK. has been removed.

The new vaccination program approvals apply to more than 37 new countries and territories, which is a bit odd because the total number is 38, especially since partially approved Kosovo is on the list.

The widely leaked move was announced on Twitter by Transport Minister Grant Shops from his personal account, and the official government announcement follows: Many wonder if the location, tone, personal details and positioning of this announcement is aimed at domestic political positioning rather than effective public health communication.

The UK also plans to replace the Day 2 PCR test requirement with a lateral flow (antigen) test by the end of this month, stating:

From the end of October, eligible fully vaccinated passengers, including those under the age of 18 returning from other countries, will have the option to replace their day 2 test with a cheaper lateral flow test, and if positive, a free PCR test. You can reduce the inspection cost. Arrival in England. The government can also confirm that passengers undergoing postal inspection can send photos of side flow inspections with a minimum requirement to confirm inspection results. end of the month.

This ambition is particularly ambiguous, as semi-annual vacation dates vary between the UK’s four countries and indeed Englands 128 local authorities. Assuming, as usual, the UK government mainly refers to England and Wales, the most common date seems to be 25-29 October. Of course, most families are too close at this point to plan a reasonably priced international trip with any kind of certainty.

The UK’s ongoing decision-making with respect to restrictions and requirements appears to be volatile, vague and driven by non-public health considerations, reducing travelers’ confidence that further changes are reasonable and predictable.

