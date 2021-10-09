Blinken warns Haitian migrants against ‘deeply dangerous’ journey to the United States





MEXICO CITY, Oct. 8 (Reuters) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday warned Haitian migrants that they would not be able to reach the United States, while his Mexican counterpart lamented that many had been drawn into undertaking the long journey with false hopes.

The senior US diplomat traveled to Mexico to present a new joint security plan and reestablish ties with an ally increasingly used by the Biden administration to act as a buffer and stem the flow of migrants heading to the states -United.

“The journey is deeply dangerous and it will not be successful,” Blinken said at a press conference in the Mexican capital when asked how the United States provides humane treatment to migrants.

Blinken said US and Mexican officials were in “close contact” about a surge of Haitian migrants passing through Mexico, many from South America where they had originally settled. A border encampment in Del Rio, Texas, has grown in recent weeks to reach 14,000 migrants, mostly from Haiti.

The United States has since deported several thousand people to Haiti while allowing others to pursue migration cases in the United States, while Mexico has also recently launched flights to return people to Haiti.

Migrant rights groups have denounced deportations to Haiti, which struggles with violence, poverty and political unrest.

“Deportation to Haiti was not the right approach, was not humane,” top UN refugee official Filippo Grandi said on Friday, adding that the United States and Mexico had sometimes deported people “without due process”.

Speaking alongside Blinken, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that many Haitian migrants who traveled South America to the border had been duped into thinking they could easily get a legal residence permit in the United States.

For the thousands of people currently in limbo in Mexico, he said the country could welcome them and offer them asylum.

“If 15,000 people come from Haiti, they want to work, they want to be here, it is not a problem for Mexico,” said Ebrard, adding however that finding employment opportunities was “not easy. “.

Mexico’s asylum agency has been strained by the growing number of claims from Haitians, many of whom are unlikely to be granted refugee status because they left Haiti for economic reasons.

Mexico issued visas in 2019 to allow an influx of Central Americans to work and travel freely, but halted after then-US President Donald Trump threatened tariffs if Mexico did not not curb the flow of people reaching the border.

Ebrard said he and Blinken had not discussed “staying in Mexico,” one of Trump’s harsh migration policies under fire from asylum advocates, which his successor Biden is trying to end. The policy forces asylum seekers crossing the US-Mexico border to wait in Mexico for their court cases.

