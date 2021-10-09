Migration issue largely avoided in Mexico-U.S. Security talks





MEXICO CITY The United States and Mexico on Friday began revising an old security agreement to better cope with the flow of criminal activity between the two countries, but those responsible for the high-level talks have pointedly sought to avoid focusing on the growing migrant crisis on their shared border.

This was a stark omission, given the thousands of people, mostly from Central America and the Caribbean, crammed on the Mexican side of the border, many in squalid camps, seeking entry into the United States.

And it underscored the inertia of the two governments in finding a comprehensive solution to deal with the crisis, especially after the US Supreme Court in August rejected President Bidens’ efforts to let some migrants in by easing restrictions on asylum imposed by the Trump administration.

Instead, top diplomats and immigration, defense, economic and justice officials from Mexico and the United States began discussing a replacement for the Mrida Initiative on Friday, a security agreement signed in 2008.

This pact saw millions of dollars in arms flowing from the United States government to its counterparts in Mexico and Central America as part of a larger plan to fight drug trafficking. But he failed to dismantle criminal organizations or restore security; instead, since signing the agreement, Mexico has experienced one of the worst violence it has ever seen.

Immigration was not completely ignored on Friday: both sides said the migrant crisis was discussed during talks, including over breakfast with President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken told a press conference that the collaboration between the United States and Mexico in managing migrants has never been stronger and suggested that the two countries would appeal to other regional leaders to help them, in part by focusing on the broader economic and social aspects. migration issues.

We want the relationship between Mexico and the United States to be more, much more than immigration and security, Mr. Blinken said.

But officials said the new security deal will focus on how to stop human traffickers and other criminal smugglers instead of the larger problem of refugees and economic migrants stuck at the border.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the new bilateral deal, a three-year deal slated to be reached in January, could be a solid framework to create more jobs in Mexico and Central America while strengthening security cooperation. By focusing on development, Mexican officials believe the new deal could also help stem migration to the United States.

For Mexico, reopening border operations is a priority, Ebrard said, referring to a decision by the United States last year to close land border crossings on the border with Mexico to stem the spread of the coronavirus. They know it’s a priority, but that was not the goal of today’s meeting.

On Friday in Washington, 15 Democratic senators and Senator Bernie Sanders, independent from Vermont, urged Mr. Blinken and Alejandro N. Mayorkas, the Homeland Security secretary, to ensure that Haitian migrants are protected both those who attempt to enter the United States and those deported. . Recent footage of U.S. Border Patrol officers on horseback rounding up Haitian migrants in Texas has sparked widespread anger and called attention to a failing immigration system.

Ensuring the integrity of US borders is of the utmost importance and is not inconsistent with the fundamental duty to respect the dignity, humanity and rights of all those seeking entry into the United States, Senators wrote. in a letter Friday.

The Biden administration on Friday raised the refugee admission target to 125,000 by 2022. A strong refugee admission program is the cornerstone of the president’s commitment to rebuilding a safe, orderly and orderly migration system. human, Blinken said in a statement.

Mexican officials hope the new security deal will focus less on direct confrontations with drug traffickers and instead look at the causes of drug addiction by treating it as a medical problem, not a criminal one, and the dire economic conditions that are pushing it up. underemployed young people to join drug organizations.

The Mrida Initiative has partly focused on what is known as the pivotal strategy to capture or kill major drug traffickers. But he failed to eradicate the flow of drugs from Mexico and Central America, and the next generation of traffickers were ready to take the place of those captured or killed.

Mexico’s priority in the talks is to find a way to reduce the astronomical levels of violence that have swept the country since the start of the Mrida Initiative. In 2008, 12.6 murders were recorded per 100,000 people in Mexico; by 2018, that number had climbed to 29, according to World Bank data.

Mexicans want to say we ended this case, we ended this case which started a very violent chapter for Mexico, said Carin Zissis, editor of the Americas Society and the Council of the Americas .

According to analysts, the violence is the result of two factors: Mrida’s initiatives focus on all-out war with drug gangs and lax gun laws in the United States that have led to the smuggling of thousands of people every year. weapons in Mexico and Central America.

During the Obama administration, the United States cut some security funds over concerns about human rights violations by the Mexican government. These concerns have not abated: Last year, the State Department concluded in its annual human rights report that Mexican security forces and other government officials tortured prisoners, made arbitrary arrests , committed acts of violence against journalists and exploited children for labor.

One sign of progress in negotiations, Zissis said, will be whether Drug Enforcement Administration agents are allowed to work in Mexico again. Mexico has withheld DEA agents’ visas since the arrest last year of General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda in California, a former defense minister on suspicion of aiding drug traffickers. The arrest sparked outrage within the Mexican government, which demanded the generals’ extradition, then decided to restrict cooperation with the DEA.

Ahead of the Friday talks, Mr. Blinken, Mr. Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick B. Garland met with the President of Mexico.

There are other moments in history where we have distanced ourselves, but there are also things that unite us, Lpez Obrador said at the presidential palace. We have to understand each other.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/08/world/americas/mexico-blinken-migration-security.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos