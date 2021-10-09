Net long bets on US dollar climb to highest since mid-June 2019 – CFTC, Reuters data





A photo illustration shows US $ 100 banknotes taken in Tokyo on August 2, 2011. REUTERS / Yuriko Nakao / File Photo

Positioning in euros becomes net short Bitcoin net shorts the most important since the end of July

NEW YORK, Oct. 8 (Reuters) – Net purchases of the U.S. dollar over the past week hit their highest level in more than two years, according to Reuters calculations and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $ 22.89 billion in the week ended October 5, up from $ 16.37 billion the week before. Positioning in the US dollar has been net long for 12 consecutive weeks after being net short for 16 months.

The US dollar positioning was derived from the net contracts of international money market speculators in Japanese yen, euros, pounds sterling and Swiss francs, as well as Canadian and Australian dollars.

In a broader measure of dollar positioning, which includes net contracts in the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the greenback posted a net long position of $ 22.535 billion this year. week, up from $ 15.33 billion previously.

The dollar has been in tears since the Federal Reserve’s September 21-22 monetary policy meeting that suggested a possible reduction in Fed asset purchases starting in November of this year and ending in June 2022.

Tapering tends to be positive for the dollar as the Fed would buy less debt assets which means there will be fewer dollars in circulation which will make the currency more valuable.

Since the September meeting, the dollar index has risen more than 1%.

However, the dollar fell back on Friday after a disappointing report on non-farm payrolls in the United States. Data showed that the non-farm payroll in the United States increased by 194,000 jobs last month, compared to forecasts of 500,000 new jobs. But data for August has been revised to show 366,000 jobs created instead of the 235,000 previously reported. Read more

“The US inflation data released next Wednesday could add to the evidence that inflationary pressures are turning out to be less ‘transient’ than is generally expected,” wrote Jonathan Petersen, capital economist at Capital Economics, in his latest research note.

“Our view remains that this will push US yields and the dollar a little higher in the coming months.”

In the other contracts, the euro positioning has turned short over the past week with net short contracts of 22,334, compared to a net long position of 872 the previous week. The euro is still lagging behind among the G10 currencies, weighed down by the accommodating position of the European Central Bank.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin net shorts totaled 1,518 contracts in the week ended October 5, compared to 883 net short contracts the previous week. This week’s net bitcoin short contracts were the biggest since late July.

That said, bitcoin climbed to a five-month high of $ 56,168 on Friday, driven by continued institutional demand, gaining some legitimacy with investors.

Since a low of $ 28,600 reached in June, bitcoin has gained 87.5%.

Japanese yen (12,500,000 yen contracts)

$ 7.144 billion

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

$ 3.237 billion

STERLING BOOK (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

$ 1.705 billion

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

$ 2.113 billion

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

$ 2.135 billion

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Australian dollars)

$ 6.56 billion

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

$ 0.866 billion

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (NZ $ 100,000 contracts)

-0.561 billion dollars

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler and Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/us-dollar-net-long-bets-jump-largest-since-mid-june-2019-cftc-reuters-data-2021-10-08/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos