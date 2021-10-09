UK lifts travel advisory for an additional 51 countries and territories





The UK government lifts recommendations for non-essential travel to an additional 51 countries and territories.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the decision requires people to take personal responsibility.

The FCDO will lift advice on Friday for the Bahamas, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Martinique, Palau, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Western Sahara.

Advisories for an additional 42 countries will be lifted on Monday, including Argentina, Chile, Cuba, Indonesia, Mexico, Seychelles, South Africa and Thailand.

The move comes after travel advisories for 32 countries were lifted on Wednesday, advising British people to avoid all travel except essential travel to non-redlisted countries based on COVID-19, with the following exceptions: It’s part of a new policy to stop doing it. The local health system is being overwhelmed.

This makes it easier for people visiting the area to get travel insurance.

Truss said: These updates will make traveling abroad easier, facilitating trade, tourism and reunion of friends and family.

We are excited that the safe resumption of travel will allow people to fulfill their personal responsibilities and visit more destinations around the world.

After Downing Street announced changes to the red list, it reduced the number of countries with the highest level of restrictions from 54 to seven.

Of the 47 countries removed, South Africa, Mexico and Cuba mean passengers returning to the UK from these destinations will no longer have to go through hotel quarantine.

Countries marked in red are Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela, the Ministry of Transport said.

Anyone arriving in the UK from a Red Tier location will be required to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel.

Advisories for all travel except essential travel are lifted for 51 additional destinations.

The travel update will be complete by Monday, October 11th as more places are removed from the redlist.

Travelers should check their travel information for up-to-date information on entry requirements for their destination.

— Office of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development (@FCDOGovUK) 8 October 2021

Traveling alone costs $2,285 ($3,100), which makes these trips too expensive for many people.

The mandated governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have set their own travel rules, but reflect recent announcements in Westminster.

Transport Minister Grant Shops is expected to repeal a rule requiring state travelers to undergo PCR testing to enter the UK, allowing cheaper lateral flow testing instead.

This move, expected before the semi-annual vacation, could save families hundreds of pounds while traveling by boat.

Updated: Oct 8, 2021 at 4:15 PM

